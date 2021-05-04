Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Home Politics 'I am willing to sacrifice my life to serve my Dharma': BJP's Arjun Singh...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘I am willing to sacrifice my life to serve my Dharma’: BJP’s Arjun Singh condemns violence, says state leaders should resign if they cannot protect workers

Arjun Singh said that if he cannot even protect the workers of the party, then he has no right to remain an elected representative.

OpIndia Staff
Arjun Singh
Image credit: Zee News
47

BJP MP Arjun Singh has condemned the post-poll violence against the political opponents of Mamata Banerjee that has ensued in the aftermath of her victory. In a statement on social media, he has said, “I am a Sanatani Hindu and I am willing to sacrifice my life to serve my Dharma.”

Arjun Singh also said that if he cannot even protect the workers of the party, then he has no right to remain an elected representative. He has said that if the party gives permission, then he will implore the elected representatives of the BJP in Bengal to quit their posts and get on the ground to protect the workers.

“My party is ready to carry on the fight democratically. But this kind of revenge politics, 9 people have been murdered already, houses are being destroyed, bombs are being hurled, the police is absent. If it carries on like this, has West Bengal separated from the Union of India? Pakistan has already been created?”

He added, “Where are those who speak of secularism? Can they not see the atrocities being committed?” “I have told the party, if we cannot protect our people, then what right do we have to remain elected representatives?”

Post-poll violence by TMC goons has gripped West Bengal ever since Mamata Banerjee’s sweeping victory in the assembly elections. Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court for urgent action regarding the matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report as well and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the Governor to express anguish over the violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsWest Bengal violence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bengal post poll violence: Stages in which journalists, politicians, fact checkers and historians will cover this up

Abhishek Banerjee -
The first step is creating an enabling environment. This is why they use the ‘fascist’ label for every BJP supporter, every BJP worker and every BJP leader. To dehumanize them all.
Opinions

Orphans of Bengal: Disillusioned. Resigned. Defeated. Broken

Nupur J Sharma -
Media reported on democracy, finally triumphing over 'tyranny' and 'fascism' as Mamata Banerjee decisively defeated BJP

PM Modi calls Bengal Governor Dhankhar over post-poll violence, expresses anguish over breakdown of law and order

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his concerns over violence.

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.

Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice mints misery of Covid patients, promises cash and oxygen

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has tried to lure Covid-19 patients to join the organization in return of money for treatment

BJP worker forced to flee West Bengal after TMC thugs vandalised his resort

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Ganesh Ghosh was compelled to flee West Bengal after Trinamool Congress goons wrought havoc at his Resort in Bolpur.

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,712FansLike
537,046FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com