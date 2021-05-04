BJP MP Arjun Singh has condemned the post-poll violence against the political opponents of Mamata Banerjee that has ensued in the aftermath of her victory. In a statement on social media, he has said, “I am a Sanatani Hindu and I am willing to sacrifice my life to serve my Dharma.”

Arjun Singh also said that if he cannot even protect the workers of the party, then he has no right to remain an elected representative. He has said that if the party gives permission, then he will implore the elected representatives of the BJP in Bengal to quit their posts and get on the ground to protect the workers.

“My party is ready to carry on the fight democratically. But this kind of revenge politics, 9 people have been murdered already, houses are being destroyed, bombs are being hurled, the police is absent. If it carries on like this, has West Bengal separated from the Union of India? Pakistan has already been created?”

He added, “Where are those who speak of secularism? Can they not see the atrocities being committed?” “I have told the party, if we cannot protect our people, then what right do we have to remain elected representatives?”

Post-poll violence by TMC goons has gripped West Bengal ever since Mamata Banerjee’s sweeping victory in the assembly elections. Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court for urgent action regarding the matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report as well and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the Governor to express anguish over the violence.