Sunday, May 16, 2021
Home News Reports Working ventilators sent by Modi govt were dumped as 'faulty' by state govts, report...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Working ventilators sent by Modi govt were dumped as ‘faulty’ by state govts, report reveals. Details

States and Union Territories have also been directed to "ensure timely replacement and use of fresh consumables in line with the guidance provided by the manufacturers."

OpIndia Staff
Central Govt says many hospitals are not ready for ventilator installation after states claimed they were provided with faulty machines: Details
Representational image (Credit: Express)
99

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which which was tasked with manufacturing approximately 30,000 ventilator machines since last year, said that some ventilators in states like Punjab were dismissed as ‘faulty’ were not maintained properly. As per a report published by Times of India, Punjab hospitals had failed to cover the regular repair and maintenance work owing to which the ventilators appeared ‘faulty’.

M.V. Gowtham, CMD, BEL, told ToI, “There are flow sensors connected with the patient’s ICU and then there are oxygen sensors. When our team went to Faridkot, we saw consumables were not replaced. It is mandatory to change the flow sensor each time a new patient comes to ICU. Second, some ventilators were not calibrated along the latitude-longitude of Faridkot during installation. Whenever a ventilator changes location, oxygen pressure must be changed according to that location. Third, oxygen sensors have a shelf life. If you use it with a dozen patients with 100% oxygen, it will deteriorate, it won’t work. Oxygen sensors must be changed, which did not happen in Faridkot.”

The Central Government in a letter has highlighted how some states have been mismanaging the ventilators allocated to them. The development comes days after Punjab and Maharashtra accused the Centre of providing them with faulty ventilators. The Central Government has directed the states to ensure smooth working of these devices and to routinely have maintenance work carried out.

The Central Government has said that “in a number of hospitals the sites are not ready for ventilator installation. This includes lack of availability of piped oxygen supply system or lack of optimum oxygen pressure in the pipe system or even proper electrical fittings.”

Image Credit: Rohan Dua/ToI

The Union Government said that while the manufactures will supply the ventilators and demonstrate their proper usage, hospitals also need to take some measures that include “training of the user staff of hospitals, provide them with manuals and audio-visual/online training for guarding against any information gaps in the use of ventilators” and “ensure robust and prompt follow-up of complaints received from hospitals/States in the whatsapp groups, email, telephonic calls and through toll-free numbers already communicated to the States/UTs.”

Consequently, States and Union Territories have also been instructed to adopt certain measures that include ensuring the “availability of ventilator connectors and proper electrical fittings in the hospitals where deliveries of ventilators will take place” and “minimum required oxygen pressure in the pipeline needed for the optimum functioning of ventilators.”

States and Union Territories have also been directed to “ensure timely replacement and use of fresh consumables in line with the guidance provided by the manufacturers.”

Another letter sent on the 9th of May by joint secretary Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, ministry of health and family welfare said, “The lack of installation might be on various accounts, such as lack of trained and skilled manpower for using them, improper handling of devices…Ensure manpower given to utilise ventilators is sensitised, and undertake required training.”

It was reported earlier that 250 ventilators were left unused during the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in Punjab. A Congress leader from Maharashtra had accused the Central Government of a ‘ventilator scam’, following which the MoFHW was forced to issue a clarification debunking his claims.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfaulty ventilators
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Journalist Seema Chishti mocks Hinduism while pretending to be being critical of the RSS

Nirwa Mehta -
Seema Chishti is wife of CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury
News Reports

Working ventilators sent by Modi govt were dumped as ‘faulty’ by state govts, report reveals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Central Government has said in a letter that states have been mismanaging the ventilator allocated to them.

Did Congress leader and boxer Vijender Singh tweet derogatory, sexist comment on women? Fact Check

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader and boxer Vijender Singh created quite the stir on Sunday with a comment on Twitter.

J&K police detains 21 for pro-Palestine demonstrations, warns of action against those who disturb peace

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
JKPDP President Mehbooba Mufti in support of Palestine Tweeted, "Even symbolic condemnations come with a rider justifying the violence in the name of Israel’s right to self defence. What about Palestine’s right to life?"

We will strike inside Gaza as long as it is necessary, Hamas attacking innocent civilians: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would carry out strikes against Hamas inside Gaza as long as it is necessary

In 15 days, UP’s active coronavirus cases down by over 1.3 lakh, active ratio comes down to 11%

News Reports Anurag -
The state administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath has managed to control the rise in Chinese coronavirus cases substantially.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
Media

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu published an opinion-editorial by columnist Vaishna Roy on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus.
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Jerusalem conflict: The history of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount and the holiest Jewish temple that preceded it

OpIndia Staff -
The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock was built on the same spot where the Second Temple of the Judaism was located
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,080FansLike
544,556FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com