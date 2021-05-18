Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Home Social Media Comedian Neville Shah apologises for 'quota admission' joke after 5 year old video clip...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Comedian Neville Shah apologises for ‘quota admission’ joke after 5 year old video clip went viral

People on social media had taken offense at the comment and attributed it to his 'Savarna' background.

OpIndia Staff
Comedian Neville Shah apologises for 'quota admission' joke after 5 year old video clip went viral
Image Source: Neville Shah's official website (nevilleshah.com)
4

Stand-up comedian Neville Shah has issued an apology after a video clip of his performance five years ago went viral on social media. He said that the performance was taped a few months after he lost his mother.

Neville Shah said, “I apologise for the trauma, the anger and duress that the joke has caused a lot of people. I am sorry.” “It was taped a few months after the loss of my mother in 2016. The joke in question and a lot of the others are about me grieving and dealing with that loss. I was trying to convert my loss to words and in the course of that, if I have hurt anyone or any community’s feelings, I am truly sorry,” he added.

Neville Shah apologises over a joke

He stated, “I had no intention to hurt or insult any community. I realise, that the joke though only intended to be funny, has been largely found to be tasteless and devoid of humour. I also re- alise that it has hurt people, even though that was never my intention. I truly apologise for the thoughtless remark on quota admissions.”

A video clip of his performance was in circulation since Sunday. During the performance, he jokes about a doctor who he suspected of being a ‘quota admission’. He says, “Why do you have to give quota admission when there’s a matter of life involved?”

People on social media had taken offense at the comment and attributed it to his ‘Savarna’ background.

Others accused him of insulting doctors.

Some saw it as evidence of ‘Brahminism’.

People also took offense at the joke as it described a limping doctor. They said it enforced stereotypes about the ‘disabled’ community.

There is great anger against Shah for the joke.

People on social media are not satisfied with his apology either.

ThePrint’s Dilip Mandal chastised Neville Shah for the joke as well.

Neville Shah issued an apology on Monday evening, a day after the video clip was in circulation. He said that there is a great many things he has to educate himself with.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNeville Shah quota joke
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee’s govt clears proposal to form a State Legislative Council. Here is why

Dibakar Dutta -
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, conducted via video conferencing, by the CM and several Departmental Secretaries.
News Reports

A week after BMC floated global tender for Covid vaccines, it gets zero bids. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had stated that there will be no advanced payments and vaccine companies will be penalised if they delay delivery.

Congress toolkit says party blocked beds in ‘friendly’ hospitals amidst COVID-19 crisis to paint itself as a messiah on social media

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Social media is awash with a new toolkit, allegedly created by the Congress party, detailing its plan to extract political mileage.

Congress toolkit exposes nexus between the party and international media, used journalists to peddle anti-Modi propaganda

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
A new Congress toolkit is circulating on social media that reveals the depths to which the party sank during the pandemic.

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Editor's picks Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

UAE warns Hamas, asks to keep ‘calm’ or lose funding for infrastructure projects in Gaza

OpIndia Staff -
Last year, the United States under the Donald Trump administration has helped to broker a peace deal between UAE and Israel in the form of 'Abraham Accords.'
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,272FansLike
545,591FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com