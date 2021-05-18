Stand-up comedian Neville Shah has issued an apology after a video clip of his performance five years ago went viral on social media. He said that the performance was taped a few months after he lost his mother.

Neville Shah said, “I apologise for the trauma, the anger and duress that the joke has caused a lot of people. I am sorry.” “It was taped a few months after the loss of my mother in 2016. The joke in question and a lot of the others are about me grieving and dealing with that loss. I was trying to convert my loss to words and in the course of that, if I have hurt anyone or any community’s feelings, I am truly sorry,” he added.

Neville Shah apologises over a joke

He stated, “I had no intention to hurt or insult any community. I realise, that the joke though only intended to be funny, has been largely found to be tasteless and devoid of humour. I also re- alise that it has hurt people, even though that was never my intention. I truly apologise for the thoughtless remark on quota admissions.”

A video clip of his performance was in circulation since Sunday. During the performance, he jokes about a doctor who he suspected of being a ‘quota admission’. He says, “Why do you have to give quota admission when there’s a matter of life involved?”

People on social media had taken offense at the comment and attributed it to his ‘Savarna’ background.

Others accused him of insulting doctors.

Some saw it as evidence of ‘Brahminism’.

People also took offense at the joke as it described a limping doctor. They said it enforced stereotypes about the ‘disabled’ community.

There is great anger against Shah for the joke.

People on social media are not satisfied with his apology either.

ThePrint’s Dilip Mandal chastised Neville Shah for the joke as well.

Neville Shah issued an apology on Monday evening, a day after the video clip was in circulation. He said that there is a great many things he has to educate himself with.