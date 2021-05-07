Comedian Sanket Bhosale and the Kapil Sharma Show fame actress Sugandha Mishra, who had recently got married in a private ceremony in Punjab, have been booked by the Congress-led Punjab government for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms.

According to the reports, the comic-duo was booked nine days after their wedding for allegedly breaching the Punjab government’s Covid restrictions during their wedding event on April 26, 2021. In addition to the couple, the Punjab government has also booked the manager of the Club Cabana Resort, where the event took place.

The couple – Sanket Bhosale, and wife Sugandha Mishra, have been booked under the Disaster Management Act and section 188 of IPC for violating the official orders. The Punjab police had booked the couple based on a video of their wedding that had gone viral. Speaking to the media, Phagwara SP Sarabjit Singh Bahia said that they registered a case on Wednesday based on the clip.

Reportedly, the wedding was a private affair, attended only by family and close friends only amid pandemic. However, the Punjab government filed an FIR against the couple for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules. As per the rules, not more than 10 people can attend any wedding events.

Sanket Bhosale is a comedian, mimicry artist and actor. The versatile actor rose to fame by performing impersonation acts of Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Sugandha Mishra is a comedienne, a singer and a television host. She has played various characters in the comedy show – The Kapil Sharma Show and has also appeared in numerous other TV shows.

FIR comes after Sanket Bhosale had featured in an ad that mocked Rahul Gandhi

Interestingly, the FIR against Sanket Bhosale comes just a week after he had come in the line of fire of the Congress party for featuring in an advertisement that allegedly mocked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Recently, Mumbai based beverage company Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd had released a light-hearted advertisement to market its new range of milkshakes. The company recently launched its first-ever 360-degree marketing campaign, “Wish it never gets over”, for their range of Storia Shakes.

One of such ads had featured characters which appeared to be making fun of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Actor Sanket Bhosale was featured as a politician in the ad, and his character’s dialogues mimicked some of Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi’s political speeches.

As the Storia ad went viral on the internet, the Congress party took offence and had gone on a rampage, vandalising the Mumbai-based beverages’ Andheri East office in Mumbai last week.

Despite strict Covid-19 restrictions being in place in Maharashtra, several Congress workers had barged into the office of the Mumbai based beverage brand and vandalised the entire office premises. The glass windows of the office were shattered, while the office chairs and table were tossed around.

A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, over the allegations of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.