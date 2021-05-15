On Saturday, the Congress party committed a major blunder on social media after posting an image of Field Marshal Manekshaw instead of Field Marshal Cariappa on the latter’s death anniversary.

The Congress party on Saturday took to Twitter to express their tribute to Field Marshal Kodandera Madapa Cariappa on the occasion of his death anniversary.

“Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa OBE was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and the first Indian to command a battalion. On his death anniversary, we thank him for his valour and leadership during the all-important Indo-Pakistan War of 1947,” the Congress party tweeted.

Instead of attaching Field Marshal Cariappa’s image in its tribute post, the Congress party posted an image of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his place.

The error committed by the Congress party did not go well the citizens of the country. Several social media users lambasted the Congress party for its disregard for the country’s heroes and accused them of disrespecting the icons.

Shriman @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia think Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is Field Marshal KM Cariappa.

Perhaps ‘think’ is the wrong word. To think, a certain amount of intelligence is required. Mr @ShashiTharoor would endorse this point. Or would he? pic.twitter.com/fy9Rzx5WRw — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) May 15, 2021

So Congress used the image of Maneckshaw Sir and tweeted on the De@th Anniversary of Cariappa Sir.

What a fall pic.twitter.com/9YFzVE3juc — Maarwadi🚩🚩🚩 (@Marwadi99) May 15, 2021

Expecting sanity of differentiating Field Marshal KM Cariappa and Field Marshal Maneckshaw is too much from bunch of people who claimed portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to be that of the actor who once played his character. — Priyanka (Astrology Guidance) (@AstroAmigo) May 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Times Now has attempted to come to the rescue of the Congress party by diluting the error committed by the grand-old party. In its tweet, Times Now referred to the faux pas as an ‘alleged error’ on the part of the Congress.

Image Source: Kanchan Gupta

One would have expected India’s Grand Old Party to have done some degree of due diligence before making posts on social media. That, however, appears to have been too much hard work for Rahul Gandhi’s party.