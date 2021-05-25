Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Updated:

Congress withdraws toolkit complaint from Delhi Police, invites Twitter to undermine India’s national sovereignty

Senior leader of the Congress party, Randeep Surjewala, has written another letter to Twitter over the toolkit and has urged the platform to take action against Union Ministers, in direct contravention of established norm.

OpIndia Staff
Congress withdraws toolkit complaint from Delhi Police, invites Twitter to undermine India's national sovereignty
Image Credit: Outlook
The Congress party has said that it is withdrawing its toolkit complaint from the Delhi Police and has chosen to pursue the same in Chhattisgarh, a state where it has its own government. The party further said that it has chosen to do so citing the ‘inaction’ of Delhi Police, Economic Times has reported.

“We filed the complaint on May 18 and the Delhi Police did not take any action on it, despite the issue becoming big. They only kept asking us for more explanations. We feel it is better to pursue the matter in a place there will be fairness,” a party functionary said as per the report.

It is intriguing to note that the Congress party believes only states where it is in power are ‘fair’. It appears the party believes that only states it controls are neutral and a state becomes unfair the minute some other party is in government. It is remarkable hypocrisy on the part of the party.

Meanwhile, senior leader of the Congress party, Randeep Surjewala, has written another letter to Twitter over the toolkit and has urged the platform to take action against Union Ministers, in direct contravention of established norm.

Surjewala wrote in his letter, that features tweet links of various Union Ministers, “You would appreciate that the forged, fabricated material and the claims made under the malicious #CongressToolkitExposed, by the various ministers above-named, is identical to the material that has already marked as ‘manipulative media’, by Twitter, on various accounts including that of the BJP Spokesperson- Mr. Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj)- who is also one of the main accused in FIR No. 215/2021 registered by Chhattisgarh Police at Police Station Civil Lines, Raipur.”

Surjewala stated further, “Further, it is also a matter of fact that people tend to believe ‘true’ and take on face value, any information that is put up directly by a Union Minister of the Government of India through his/ her official/ verified Twitter account. Hence, it becomes all the more imperative to tag, ‘manipulative media’, on all such tweets made by Ministers of the Government of India on the above referred forged toolkit document created by the BJP.”

It sets an extremely dangerous precedent that the Congress party is openly inviting a foreign-based platform to meddle with an internal matter of India even as investigations into the matter are currently underway. Twitter is known to collaborate with the US establishment to further its political agenda. The appeal by the Congress party to the platform is akin to undermining India’s national sovereignty.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

