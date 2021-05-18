Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Petition wants Delhi High Court to cancel Center’s approval for Covaxin to conduct trials for 2-18 age group

The petition filed by one Sanjeev Kumar also demands that Covaxin place on record the details of the children who will be subjected to the trial.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: AP
A PIL has been filed at the Delhi High Court challenging the Central Government’s decision to permit Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to conduct their phase II/III clinical trial for the age group 2-18 years. The petitioner wants the government notification allowing the same to be quashed.

“A person can offer to do anything only if he/she is capable of understanding the consequences of his/her act. In the present case, the subject matter of clinical trials being minors (even toddlers who – for the reason of their age only – are not capable of even speaking and understanding languages in a proper manner) cannot be supposed to volunteer for the aforesaid clinical testing,” the petition said as per an ANI report.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court imposed a Rs. 10,000 cost on a petitioner whose plea sought details of foreign Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers who have sought approval in India. “We are not going to entertain the writ petition to increase your knowledge. There is an Act for that,” the Court had observed.

It said, “For every small problem, writ petition is not the solution. It is fashion to convert every idea into a writ petition. Jurisdiction of this Court can’t be misused by public.” Another plea that sought vaccination for Delhi on priority and priority vaccination for certain classes of citizens was junked by the Court as well.

“Everyone wants priority in vaccination…who will be number 2 then? High Court will not do such things,” it said.

