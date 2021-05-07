Friday, May 7, 2021
Home Crime Delhi's Covid black marketing: Day after 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered, 96 more recovered...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi’s Covid black marketing: Day after 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered, 96 more recovered from Khan Market restaurant

Only a day earlier, 419 oxygen concentrators had been recovered from a restaurant-cum-bar in Lodhi Colony. Four people were arrested in connection with the same by the Delhi Police.

OpIndia Staff
Oxygen concentrators hoarding in Delhi
Image Source: TOI/Twitter
192

The Delhi Police has recovered 96 oxygen concentrators from one Khan Chacha restaurant at Khan Market in Delhi. Journalists have shared a video of the same on social media.

Only a day earlier, 419 oxygen concentrators had been recovered from a restaurant-cum-bar in Lodhi Colony. Four people were arrested in connection with the same by the Delhi Police.

“During area patrolling, suspicious activity was noted at the outlet which was found open. When enquired, a person was found working on a laptop and handling orders of oxygen concentrator by ‘Xpect Everything online portal’. During search of the premises, 32 boxes of concentrators having capacity of 9 and 5 litres were seized,” DCP Thakur had stated.

An FIR was registered against manager Hitesh and three others, Gaurav, Satish and Vikrant. They led the police to Khullar Farm, Mandi village where 387 more oxygen concentrators were seized.

The hoarded oxygen concentrators were being sold in the black market at extremely high prices. Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government objected to the Union government’s request to the Supreme Court to carry out a detailed audit of oxygen utilisation in the national capital.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the centre has already supplied 730 MT of oxygen to Delhi on Wednesday, which was more than the Supreme Court’s order asking them to supply 700 MT of Oxygen. SG Mehta also insisted that there was a need for carrying out a simultaneous audit of oxygen utilisation in Delhi.

“Unloading is taking too long since Delhi has a huge excess supply. This is causing a delay in the turnaround of tankers and fresh supplies. Any plan will only succeed if tankers and containers unload in a maximum of eight hours so that they can go back to the eastern part of India or Gujarat and get more supplies for replenishing the stocks,” he added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsOxygen concentrator delhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Delhi’s Covid black marketing: Day after 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered, 96 more recovered from Khan Market restaurant

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has recovered 96 oxygen concentrators from one Khan Chacha restaurant at Khan Market in Delhi.
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi attacks construction of new parliament as ‘wastage’ while his Maharashtra govt is spending 900 crores on MLA residences

OpIndia Staff -
Ever since the much-needed ambitious project was launched by the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been indulging in politicising the issue by asking the government to shelve its plans on the central vista project.

Left-leaning Twitter and ISIS seem to have the same threads of fascism that bind them: Here is how

Opinions Nitin Rivaldo -
After the political upset for BJP, Mamata Banerjee took the reigns and a spate of unimaginable violence was unleashed on those who worked for BJP or those who had supported the party in the state.

PM Modi calls several CMs to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in their state, Jharkhand CM uses that to play politics: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took potshots at PM Modi, after latter had called to inquire about ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the State

Air Ambulance does a successful belly landing on foam carpet at Mumbai airport after losing a wheel while departing from Nagpur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Air ambulance of Jetserv Aviation belly-landed at Mumbai airport after it had lost its front wheel while departing from Nagpur Airport

As ‘journalist’ spread hate against RSS affiliate Sewa Bharti, here is how they are giving it their all in troubled COVID-19 times

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
"Such propaganda and lies do not affect us", said Sewa Bharti Delhi head Rajesh Agarwal in response to 'The Wire' journalist's Tweet against them

Recently Popular

News Reports

Comedian Sanket Bhosale who had featured in ad mocking Rahul Gandhi booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, on the pretext of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Irfan Pathan accused of extra-marital affair with cousin sister, girl’s in-laws allege fake dowry case

OpIndia Staff -
According husband of the woman, the relationship between his wife and Irfan Pathan goes back a long time ago and continues even now
Read more
Crime

21-year-old college student raped and murdered in Medinipur district in West Bengal, 3 including a woman arrested

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal police arrested 2 masons and their female aide for rape and murder of a college student, who have confessed to the crime
Read more
Fact-Check

Scroll journalist mischievously shares misleading, old report to insinuate that union govt is funding a trial of using Gayatri Mantra to treat Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
While AIIMS Rishikesh is testing using gayatri mantra along with usual treatment for Covid-19, fake news claims it as standalone treatment
Read more
News Reports

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha defies logic while giving calculations on cryogenic tanks and medical oxygen

Nirwa Mehta -
One feels that if Aam Aadmi Party leaders focus on resolving the oxygen crisis instead of overusing their tiny brain for absurd calculations, they could perhaps save a few lives.
Read more
News Reports

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,803FansLike
538,796FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com