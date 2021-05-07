The Delhi Police has recovered 96 oxygen concentrators from one Khan Chacha restaurant at Khan Market in Delhi. Journalists have shared a video of the same on social media.

Only a day earlier, 419 oxygen concentrators had been recovered from a restaurant-cum-bar in Lodhi Colony. Four people were arrested in connection with the same by the Delhi Police.

Delhi | Four people from a restaurant-cum-bar in Lodhi Colony have been arrested in connection with black marketing of oxygen concentrators. Police recovered 419 oxygen concentrators, which were sold for over Rs 70,000. Case has been registered: DCP South pic.twitter.com/iWYgoxx3AM — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

“During area patrolling, suspicious activity was noted at the outlet which was found open. When enquired, a person was found working on a laptop and handling orders of oxygen concentrator by ‘Xpect Everything online portal’. During search of the premises, 32 boxes of concentrators having capacity of 9 and 5 litres were seized,” DCP Thakur had stated.

An FIR was registered against manager Hitesh and three others, Gaurav, Satish and Vikrant. They led the police to Khullar Farm, Mandi village where 387 more oxygen concentrators were seized.

The hoarded oxygen concentrators were being sold in the black market at extremely high prices. Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government objected to the Union government’s request to the Supreme Court to carry out a detailed audit of oxygen utilisation in the national capital.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the centre has already supplied 730 MT of oxygen to Delhi on Wednesday, which was more than the Supreme Court’s order asking them to supply 700 MT of Oxygen. SG Mehta also insisted that there was a need for carrying out a simultaneous audit of oxygen utilisation in Delhi.

“Unloading is taking too long since Delhi has a huge excess supply. This is causing a delay in the turnaround of tankers and fresh supplies. Any plan will only succeed if tankers and containers unload in a maximum of eight hours so that they can go back to the eastern part of India or Gujarat and get more supplies for replenishing the stocks,” he added.