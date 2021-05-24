Delhi Police has sent a notice to Twitter demanding an explanation for their adding the ‘manipulated media’ tag to tweets by BJP politicians on the alleged Congress toolkit. The social media platform has been asked to explain the reason behind their decision to add the tag.

Delhi police special cell has sent notice to Twitter in connection with a probe on ‘Toolkit as manipulation media’ matter: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Delhi Police wants to know on what basis Twitter decided to add the ‘manipulated media’ label to the tweets. Delhi Police has said that as per their investigation, Twitter is acquainted with some facts related to the matter and are in possession of some information regarding the same.

Notice sent by Delhi Police

Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari was also asked to be present before the Police with the relevant documents on the 22nd of May. However, Maheshwari has responded saying that he is the sales head of Twitter Communication India Private Ltd. But his verified Twitter account says he is the MD of Twitter India.

Earlier, the Government of India had raised objection to the labeling of the tweets. Ministry sources had said, “In its communication to Twitter, the Ministry has stated that a complaint has already been made by one of the concerned parties before local law enforcement agency questioning the veracity of the toolkit and the same is under investigation.” Sources said that Twitter has taken an arbitrary and unilateral decision regarding the matter.

Sources said, “Such tagging by Twitter appears prejudged, prejudiced and a deliberate attempt to colour the investigation by local law enforcement agency. The Ministry has termed such unilateral action by Twitter as an effort to influence the fair investigation process and a clear overreach, which is totally unwarranted.”