Haryana: Nuh sarpanch says he gave a clean chit to Asif Khan under pressure, denies communal angle in the murder

Khalilpur Kheda village sarpanch Santlal said that he had given a clean chit to Asif under pressure, and he was unaware of the FIRs filed against Asif

Asif Khan alias Saddu, who hailed from Khalilpur Kheda village in Mewat’s Nuh district in Haryana, was allegedly abducted and assaulted to death by a group of people on 16 May 2021. Soon after his death was reported, media houses started making various claims which, in turn, spread like wildfire on social media.

While some claimed that Asif was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before being killed, thereby giving it a communal angle, others absolved him from all the criminal charges which were slapped on him over the years.

The sarpanch of Khalilpur Kheda village, Santlal had also given a clean chit to Asif Khan claiming that he had no past criminal track record. Now, according to a report by Punjab Kesari, Santlal has come on camera to accept that he had given a clean chit to Asif under pressure. Speaking to the media, Santlal said that he was unaware of the FIRs filed against Asif. He confirmed that there were at least 4 to 5 FIRs filed against Asif.

The Sarpanch said that after the murder, he was called by someone who asked him to meet them to discuss Asif Khan’s death. When he reached the designated place a journalist was already present there who took his statement, said Santhlal.

‘Rumours are being spread to malign the Hindus’, Sarpanch rubbishes communal aspect in Asif’s murder

The sarpanch of the village also rubbished the claims that Asif was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before being killed. He said that unnecessary rumours are being spread to malign the Hindu community. Santlal confirmed that the incident was a fallout of an old rivalry between Asif and Pradeep alias Patwari, the prime accused in the Asif murder case. 

After the incident, various reports suggested the Asif’s murder was communal. His family members had also given it a communal spin, alleging that their son was killed by a mob of Hindu men, who had forced Asif to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. However, later it was reported that Asif became a victim of old rivalry and not killed by a religiously-motivated mob. Haryana Police had also ruled out any communal angle in the murder.

Haryana’s Asif Khan had a criminal track record

Asif was reportedly caught 10 years ago for filming videos of girls changing clothes during a school function. The villagers had then decided to resolve the issue among themselves. However, the rivalry between the girls’ side and Asif had germinated since then.

Besides, two cases have been registered against Asif. One case dated 17.08.2018 was registered under Section 342, 379-B, S.D., 25-54-59 Armed Act at Sadar Sohna Police Station, while the other one dated 17.03.2020 was registered under Section 148, 149, 323, 348, 365, 506, 34.

A local from the village where Asif was killed had also claimed that he was a member of the gang that killed Nikita Tomar. 

