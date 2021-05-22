Saturday, May 22, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

IMA, whose chief wanted to use hospitals to convert Hindus to Christianity, targets Baba Ramdev

Dr. Jayalal was in embroiled in a controversy earlier this year after he has said that he wanted to use hospitals to convert Hindus to Christianity.

OpIndia Staff
Ima Targets Baba Ramdev
Image Credit: EPA/ Jagadeesh NV
1

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has come out strongly against Baba Ramdev after a video of his went viral that showed the Yoga Guru casting aspersions on allopathy. The IMA has threatened to move Court if the Union Health Ministry does not take cognizance of the remarks made by Ramdev.

The IMA has taken objection to two statements in particular, one where Ramdev allegedly said “Allopathy ek aisi stupid and diwaliya science hai” and another where he remarked “Lakho logo ki maut Allopathy ki dawai khane se hui hai”.

Source: ANI/Twitter

The IMA said in a statement, “Therefore, under section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act with section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Ramdev deserves to be prosecuted for disobeying and causing danger to the life of many by making them believe and make them not to take the advice of allopathy drugs. His quote about Favipiravir as medicine against fever/antipyretic is laughable, childish and demonstrates his in-depth scientific knowledge.”

According to the body, Ramdev is a “corporate giant of pharmaceutical units and has made several false accusations about his company products to mislead the public.”

Source: ANI/Twitter

Incidentally, the letter was signed by National President of the IMA Dr. J.A.Jayalal and Honorary Secretary General Dr. Jayesh M Lele. Dr. Jayalal was in embroiled in a controversy earlier this year after he has said that he wanted to use hospitals to convert Hindus to Christianity.

Dr Jayalal regards the platform of the Indian Medical Association as a springboard for him to share the “love of Jesus Christ” and be a “living witness to God and encourage young medical students and doctors to receive Jesus as their personal saviour”.

He believes the coronavirus pandemic has provided “the urgent need of the proclamation of the Gospel to people who are suffering from the virus has allowed us to share the Gospel even in secular institutions”. Dr. Jayalal also saw a ‘silver lining’ in the Coronavirus pandemic because Christianity was growing.

Furthermore, he accused the central government of advancing Hindutva by promoting Ayurveda and the Sanskrit language.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

