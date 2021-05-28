West Bengal has been witnessing widespread political violence, following the declaration of state election results on 2 May, allegedly by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, who have been allegedly inflicting utmost brutality on BJP workers and supporters in the state. Owing to this many have been forced to flee the state and take refuge in the neighbouring state of Assam.

One such BJP worker in the Minakhan assembly constituency, in the North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, has come up with a shocking claim. He has alleged that a local TMC leader named Muzaffar Baig has asked him to trade his wife in exchange for his freedom to continue living in the village.

“Send your wife Pinki to me for few days, then only we will allow you back in the village”, The TMC leader has allegedly threatened BJP worker Sadhan Baj.

Devdutta Maji, a BJP candidate who is the president of social organization Singha Bahini, shared the video where Sadhan Baj is heard narrating how the TMC leader had threatened him. Sadhan Baj’s wife Pinki Baj is also the treasurer of the BJP women’s wing in the area. Devdutta Maji recorded Baj’s statement during a visit to the place where Sadhan Baj, his wife Pinki, and some other Hindus from their village had taken refuge.

Words of Muzaffar (TMC Leader of Minakha):- Send Ur Wife Pinki to me for few days, then only we will allow you back in Village.

Pinki Baj (BJP Mahila Morcha Treasurer), w/o Sadhan Baj (SC), Minakha Vidhansabha, North 24 Pgns.

After the Election Result they were tortured,.



The BJP leader also affirmed that the TMC goons tortured them and other Hindus residing in the Minakhan assembly constituency, which is predominantly a Muslim-dominated area. They also ransacked and looted their houses, forcing them to flee the area.

“Muslims attacked Hindu families in the village after the election results on 2 May,” said Pinki. “We all fled with just the clothes on our back. Later when I called local (TMC) committee leader Muzaffar Baig, he said ‘send your wife first, then later you can come,” said her husband Sadhan Baj.

Recounting the horror, Pinki appealed to PM Modi to save them. “We request Modi Ji to protect us Hindus from the atrocities heaped on us by Muslims,” Pinki pleaded.

Post Poll violence unleashed by TMC goons on BJP workers in West Bengal

Post-poll violence has become a leitmotif of news emerging out of Bengal following the declaration of results. Umpteen number of violence against political opponents have been reported from the state. In an overwhelming number of such incidents, the victims have been BJP supporters and workers while the accused belong to the ruling party TMC. More than a dozen of BJP workers have lost their lives in the post-poll violence that ensued following the victory of the TMC in the assembly elections.

The violence unleashed against them forced hundreds of BJP party workers and supporters to flee their villages along with their families. They crossed over to Assam where they have been provided temporary shelter under supervision by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is not just the BJP but even CPI(M) which has accused the TMC of killing its workers. Reports of attacks on BSF jawans have also emerged in the media.

Recently, about 146 retired public officials from various walks of life have signed a petition expressing their concern over the recent spate of political violence unleashed in West Bengal following the conclusion of the state assembly elections and seeking the President’s intervention in ensuring that the country’s democracy is salvaged.