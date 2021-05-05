The post-poll violence in West Bengal has shaken the consciousness of the entire nation. In a shocking revelation, it is not just the workers of the opposition party who are under attack, but even the BSF jawans are facing the heat of the violence.

In a Twitter thread, the Managing Editor of the Network18 group Brajesh Kumar Singh has revealed that in a shameful act the houses of BSF jawans have been attacked, plundered and ransacked allegedly by the TMC goons.

Brajesh Kumar Singh’s tweet

The first incident is from Raniparhat in Jalpaiguri district where TMC goons allegedly attacked the house of a BSF jawan Kamal Sen who was said to be on leave. The jawan and his family were assaulted and his house, tractor and bike were set on fire. The injured jawan is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri.

Brajesh Kumar Singh’s tweet

The second incident is from Cooch Behar where the house of a BSF jawan named Sushant Burman was allegedly attacked and looted simply because his brother was a BJP supporter. His family members had to flee home to save their life. A complaint has been filed in this case.

Brajesh Kumar Singh’s tweet

Brajesh Singh highlighted the plight of the common man in West Bengal. He remarked that when the security forces are under attack, how can the public of the state be or feel safe.

Brajesh Kumar Singh’s tweet

As per Singh, the BSF officials have requested the local administration and police to take strict action in both the cases.

Brajesh Kumar Singh’s tweet

Earlier, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demonised the central paramilitary forces. She had even urged the party supporters to ‘gherao’ them during elections.

Brutal post-poll violence in West Bengal

After TMC’s thumping victory in West Bengal, its party workers have unleashed terror on the workers and supporters of BJP and other opposition parties

As per some social media reports, at least ten BJP karyakartas are said to have been killed brutally in the apparent victory celebration by the TMC. BJP’s Avijit Sarkar was lynched to death along with his puppies allegedly by the TMC’s bloodthirsty cadre.

The party offices of the BJP were burnt down to ashes at various locations.

After horrifying videos of women being attacked and assaulted by the TMC goons surfaced on social media, the Chairperson of NCW Rekha Sharma reached the state of West Bengal to take stock of the situation and provide relief to the affected.

I myself have Reached Kolkata and will start meeting victims soon. Women of #WestBengal or anyone wants to share the grievances related to women of state can reach me here, email me chairperson-ncw@nic.in or whats app at +91 98118 99927 — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 5, 2021

A CRPF unit was sent to BJP’s Purbasthali Uttar candidate Dr Gobardhan Das’s village after he was trapped inside his home along with his family members including the elderly as TMC hoodlums hurled bombs.