The exodus of BJP workers along with their families from West Bengal to Assam continues after the post-election violence wreaked by TMC goons. Yesterday, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed that around 300-400 people had entered the Dhubri district in Assam from north Bengal by crossing the border.

Today Assam BJP president Ranjit Kumar Dass and MP Rajdeep Roy visited the camps where the refugees have been kept and distributed relief items. Rajdeep Roy informed that around 600 people from Bengal have been given shelter at a camp at Agamoni in Dhubri by the Assam BJP. He said that most of the people in the camp are children and women, and the state BJP unit is supplying them with food and essentials. He said that more such camps have been set up at other places in the district.

Relief Camp at Agamoni, #Dhubri District, where more than 600 people (primarily women and children) have been given shelter.@BJP4Assam ensuring that food and essentials are provided.



More such camps set up at other areas of the district.#BengalBurning#GodSaveBengal pic.twitter.com/UFuySllsdc — Dr Rajdeep Roy MP ( MS, MCh) (@drrajdeeproy) May 5, 2021

Rajdeep Roy also said that all the people who have entered Assam are from Cooch Behar district in West Bengal, where BJP won 7 out of 9 assembly seats. “Can only imagine the condition of the districts where TMC has majority seats. This is what Mamata has reduced Bengal to. Deplorable!” he added.

BJP leader and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also informed that BJP workers continue to flee West Bengal and cross over to Dhubri due to the violence by TMC workers.

Calling the event a ‘tragic exodus’, Sarma in his Tweet said, “Tragic exodus of people from Bengal continues! Over 450 people, who crossed over fearing ruthless oppression in Bengal, are put up in 2 shelters in Dhubri. They’re are getting relief, & also being tested for #COVID19. @MamataOfficial Didi is fueling miseries of people. Shameful!”

Tragic exodus of people from Bengal continues!



Over 450 people, who crossed over fearing ruthless oppression in Bengal, are put up in 2 shelters in Dhubri. They’re are getting relief, & also being tested for #COVID19@MamataOfficial Didi is fueling miseries of people. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/xaBztUFOri — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 5, 2021

The Assam government has provided temporary aid to the party workers and villagers in Dhubri. The government has also set up a centre for Covid-19 testing as the unfortunate exodus is taking place amidst the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Assam BJP president Ranjit Kumar Dass also tweeted that “hundreds of BJP Karyakartas from Bengal have moved to Dhubri, Assam in fear of their lives.” He added in another tweet, “I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. Mamata Banerjee should take quick action to stop such uncivilized activities.” He said that they can live in Assam as long as they don’t feel safe in returning to West Bengal.

I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. Mamata Banerjee should take quick action to stop such uncivilized activities. pic.twitter.com/NY8zaOpi1f — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) May 5, 2021

One of the persons who fled to Assam told reporters that they were forced to flee after they were attacked by TMC workers. He said that they were beaten by the TMC goons, their women molested, the houses demolished, and their properties and livestock were looted. He said that they had to flee to protect their lives and the honours of their mothers and sisters.

One of the voices possibly from Dhubri of Bengal citizens who fled to Assam yesterday as ⁦@himantabiswa⁩ said…impact of #BengalViolence

Details via Assam media pic.twitter.com/i47qZfNDVJ — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) May 5, 2021

Dhubri district administration officials have said that they have informed the Cooch Behar district administration about the development. They have said that when someone fears for their lives, they will flee to a place where they feel safe, and therefore the district admin is providing them shelter to stay in Assam for the time being.

Soon after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) surpassed the BJP in Vidhan Sabha elections, the goons of the ruling dispensation unleashed violence against their political opponents. One worker, Avijit Sarkar, was murdered soon after he posted a video on Facebook speaking about the attack at his home.

Multiple videos have also come forward that shows that a spate of looting, arson, and violence has erupted in the state. The MHA has also asked the state government to submit a report on the post-poll violence targeting political opponents.

The violence doesn’t come as a shock as Mamata Banerjee’s speeches were laced with hints of violence and provocation. From labeling the central forces as a BJP unit to ordering the supporters to ‘gherao CRPF’, Banerjee did not shy away from promoting violence.

The pre-poll phase too was marked by targeted and repeated violence with the state witnessing the silent killing of dozens of BJP karyakartas allegedly by the TMC goons.

The BJP to protest against the killings in West Bengal, organized a silent dharna all over India as Mamata Banerjee took oath for the third time as West Bengal Chief Minister.