Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Home News Reports Exodus of BJP workers with families from Bengal to Assam continues due to violence...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Exodus of BJP workers with families from Bengal to Assam continues due to violence by TMC, state govt and BJP provide shelter, food, essentials

Assam BJP president Ranjit Kumar Dass said that the BJP workers and their families from Bengal can live in Assam as long as they don't feel safe in returning to West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
Most of the people in the camps in Assam children and women from WB
3

The exodus of BJP workers along with their families from West Bengal to Assam continues after the post-election violence wreaked by TMC goons. Yesterday, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed that around 300-400 people had entered the Dhubri district in Assam from north Bengal by crossing the border.

Today Assam BJP president Ranjit Kumar Dass and MP Rajdeep Roy visited the camps where the refugees have been kept and distributed relief items. Rajdeep Roy informed that around 600 people from Bengal have been given shelter at a camp at Agamoni in Dhubri by the Assam BJP. He said that most of the people in the camp are children and women, and the state BJP unit is supplying them with food and essentials. He said that more such camps have been set up at other places in the district.

Rajdeep Roy also said that all the people who have entered Assam are from Cooch Behar district in West Bengal, where BJP won 7 out of 9 assembly seats. “Can only imagine the condition of the districts where TMC has majority seats. This is what Mamata has reduced Bengal to. Deplorable!” he added.

BJP leader and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also informed that BJP workers continue to flee West Bengal and cross over to Dhubri due to the violence by TMC workers.

Calling the event a ‘tragic exodus’, Sarma in his Tweet said, “Tragic exodus of people from Bengal continues! Over 450 people, who crossed over fearing ruthless oppression in Bengal, are put up in 2 shelters in Dhubri. They’re are getting relief, & also being tested for #COVID19. @MamataOfficial Didi is fueling miseries of people. Shameful!”

The Assam government has provided temporary aid to the party workers and villagers in Dhubri. The government has also set up a centre for Covid-19 testing as the unfortunate exodus is taking place amidst the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Assam BJP president Ranjit Kumar Dass also tweeted that “hundreds of BJP Karyakartas from Bengal have moved to Dhubri, Assam in fear of their lives.” He added in another tweet, “I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. Mamata Banerjee should take quick action to stop such uncivilized activities.” He said that they can live in Assam as long as they don’t feel safe in returning to West Bengal.

One of the persons who fled to Assam told reporters that they were forced to flee after they were attacked by TMC workers. He said that they were beaten by the TMC goons, their women molested, the houses demolished, and their properties and livestock were looted. He said that they had to flee to protect their lives and the honours of their mothers and sisters.

Dhubri district administration officials have said that they have informed the Cooch Behar district administration about the development. They have said that when someone fears for their lives, they will flee to a place where they feel safe, and therefore the district admin is providing them shelter to stay in Assam for the time being.

Soon after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) surpassed the BJP in Vidhan Sabha elections, the goons of the ruling dispensation unleashed violence against their political opponents. One worker, Avijit Sarkar, was murdered soon after he posted a video on Facebook speaking about the attack at his home.

Multiple videos have also come forward that shows that a spate of looting, arson, and violence has erupted in the state. The MHA has also asked the state government to submit a report on the post-poll violence targeting political opponents.

The violence doesn’t come as a shock as Mamata Banerjee’s speeches were laced with hints of violence and provocation. From labeling the central forces as a BJP unit to ordering the supporters to ‘gherao CRPF’, Banerjee did not shy away from promoting violence. 

The pre-poll phase too was marked by targeted and repeated violence with the state witnessing the silent killing of dozens of BJP karyakartas allegedly by the TMC goons. 

The BJP to protest against the killings in West Bengal, organized a silent dharna all over India as Mamata Banerjee took oath for the third time as West Bengal Chief Minister.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

How the ‘Liberal’ press is whitewashing Bengal’s post-election violence

T Waraich -
Online publications like The Wire and Scroll.in seem to have more of a problem with BJP's characterization of the post-election violence, than the actual post-poll violence itself.
News Reports

While Delhi govt demands more oxygen, numbers show its demand is four times the consumption by Mumbai for similar Covid-19 cases

Raju Das -
Mumbai is using 200-250 MT of oxygen for around, but Delhi is demanding 700 MT for similar number of active Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra: State Health Minister’s home district got huge surplus of vaccine doses while other areas suffered from scarcity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With Jalna sitting on around 50,000 doses around April 07, 25 vaccination centres in Mumbai were shut down due to shortage.

Karnataka: Bribe for Bed scam unearthed, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya accuses BBMP officials of allotment of beds against money, says many lives lost

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BBMP officials found taking bribes in exchange of beds, ventilators for COVID-19 patients because of which thousands of patients have not been able to get beds in Benglauru.

India’s N440K variant found in Andhra Pradesh said to be 15 times more lethal than the double mutant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The new N440K strain was found in almost 20 to 30 percent of the samples in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and found to be more dominant than previous variants during cell culture.

Covid-19: The alarming case fatality rate of Punjab and its possible connection to farmer protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rural areas in Punjab are showing an alarmingly high death rate due to Covid, much higher than the national average.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,746FansLike
537,679FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com