IPL suspended as many players test positive for COVID-19

The Indian Premier League, the glitzy and glamourous cricket tournament has been suspended indefinitely after a Sun Risers Hyderabad player tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their match against the Mumbai Indians in Delhi. The rising numbers of COVID-19 positive players in the IPL “Bio Bubble” have led to the tournament being suspended indefinitely, mid-way through the season.

IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K6VBK0W0WA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

The move also comes after Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach L Balaji tested positive for the virus, which led to the match against the Rajasthan Royals getting postponed. On Monday, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was also postponed after KKR bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy tested positive for the infection.

“The IPL has been suspended for time being. We spoke to everyone from teams, broadcasters, and all those who were involved in it. It was decided to defer the IPL especially looking at the sentiment and current situation in the country. For us players’ health is paramount and BCCI will always keep safety first. We will meet again soon and decide when we can conclude this edition, we will have to see when is the next window available,” said Rajeev Shuka, BCCI Vice President

Reports say that it is possible for the IPL to resume and conclude this season with sports journalists reporting that the IPL will shift to Mumbai, and if cleared, will resume after a week.

IPL suspended for the time being. Will shift to Mumbai — pending clearance — and will resume after a week’s break. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) May 4, 2021

“All the office bearers and council members have together decided after talking to all stakeholders including the franchises and broadcasters that for now it should be suspended. After a while, we will take a call when it will be resumed. Yes, few players in Kolkata and Chennai (have tested positive). Not many players affected. All precautions have been taken but still keeping in mind the health of players and support staff we have taken the decision. We will keep an eye on the situation. there’s a possibility for the season to resume if the situation improves,” said BCCI Vice Prez Rajeev Shukla in a statement to CNN-News18