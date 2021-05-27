“Why should we call you Bholu cute bouy?”: Kamaal R Khan responds to Salman Khan’s defamation suit

Infuriated with having to address Salman Khan as ‘Bholu cute bouy’, Kamaal R Khan in his latest video has lashed out at the Bollywood actor after being sued in a defamation case.

In a rather entertaining review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, ‘film critic’ Kamaal R Khan kept referring to Salman Khan as ‘daadu’ (grandfather) throughout his video. This, along with the fact that KRK quite trashed the film, did not go down well with the actor and served a defamation notice to him.

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

Kamaal R Khan who first announced to not review Salam Khan movies henceforth has now released an equally funny rebuttal to the lawsuit.

I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

Kamaal R Khan claims that the actor did not like the fact that his movie, which he thinks was worth a watch, failed miserably because of his terrible review deterring people from watching it. Kamaal also suggested that the 60-year old actor (actual age 55) did not like him being regarded as daadu (grandfather) and hence the case.

To this Kamaal said that just like how the actor felt bad on being called a grandfather, he felt bad when the young actress was made to call him ‘Bholu cute buoy’ in the movie. He suggested while the actress was forced to call him so as she had bagged the role opposite him, the critics who paid to watch the movie and even wasted time on it are under no compulsion to call him ‘Bholu cute buoy’.

Kamaal R Khan’s rebuttal to Salman Khan’s defamation case

Kamaal also questioned that when he did not file a case on Salman Khan for making a young girl call him a ‘cute buoy’ hurting his feelings, why did Salman Khan find it necessary to file a case for being regarded as daadu.

Quoting the much-famed dialogue, Kamaal R Khan in his monologue said, “tumhari feeling tumhari aur humari feeling kuch nahi? (our feelings are worthless?)”, “aapka kutta Tommy aur humara kutta kuch nahi.”

Furthering his point, he said when the actor did not feel ashamed of getting himself called a ‘cute buoy’ why should anyone feel ashamed for calling Salman Khan ‘daadu’.

Kamaal R Khan further suggested that the case will be in his favor where even the judge would request him to review Salman Khan movies with complete honesty.

Bashing the actor for his arrogance, Kamaal R Khan said that he has no personal problem with the actor or his movies but will continue to stand up against his attitude and bad behavior.

Alleging that because the other film critics are paid and look for an opportunity to interview the actor or get a picture clicked, the reviews by them are mostly in his favor. Showing no interest in the aforementioned, Kamaal R Khan said, “now you know the power of one honest movie review. So much so that you had to call lawyers at home to sue me for an honest review.”

Concluding by saying that nobody can stop the truth or stop him from putting out candid reviews, he said he will continue to do his job and review every movie with utmost honesty.