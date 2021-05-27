Thursday, May 27, 2021
Home Entertainment "Why should we call you Bholu cute bouy?": Kamaal R Khan responds to Salman...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

“Why should we call you Bholu cute bouy?”: Kamaal R Khan responds to Salman Khan’s defamation suit

Kamaal also questioned that when he did not file a case on Salman Khan for making a young girl call him a ‘cute buoy’ hurting his feelings, why did Salman Khan find it necessary to file a case for being regarded as daadu.

OpIndia Staff
KRK releases rebuttal on Salman Khan defamation notice
31

Infuriated with having to address Salman Khan as ‘Bholu cute bouy’, Kamaal R Khan in his latest video has lashed out at the Bollywood actor after being sued in a defamation case.

In a rather entertaining review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, ‘film critic’ Kamaal R Khan kept referring to Salman Khan as ‘daadu’ (grandfather) throughout his video. This, along with the fact that KRK quite trashed the film, did not go down well with the actor and served a defamation notice to him.

Kamaal R Khan who first announced to not review Salam Khan movies henceforth has now released an equally funny rebuttal to the lawsuit. 

Kamaal R Khan claims that the actor did not like the fact that his movie, which he thinks was worth a watch, failed miserably because of his terrible review deterring people from watching it. Kamaal also suggested that the 60-year old actor (actual age 55) did not like him being regarded as daadu (grandfather) and hence the case.

To this Kamaal said that just like how the actor felt bad on being called a grandfather, he felt bad when the young actress was made to call him  ‘Bholu cute buoy’ in the movie. He suggested while the actress was forced to call him so as she had bagged the role opposite him, the critics who paid to watch the movie and even wasted time on it are under no compulsion to call him ‘Bholu cute buoy’. 

Kamaal R Khan’s rebuttal to Salman Khan’s defamation case

Kamaal also questioned that when he did not file a case on Salman Khan for making a young girl call him a ‘cute buoy’ hurting his feelings, why did Salman Khan find it necessary to file a case for being regarded as daadu. 

Quoting the much-famed dialogue, Kamaal R Khan in his monologue said, “tumhari feeling tumhari aur humari feeling kuch nahi? (our feelings are worthless?)”, “aapka kutta Tommy aur humara kutta kuch nahi.”

Furthering his point, he said when the actor did not feel ashamed of getting himself called a ‘cute buoy’ why should anyone feel ashamed for calling Salman Khan ‘daadu’.

Kamaal R Khan further suggested that the case will be in his favor where even the judge would request him to review Salman Khan movies with complete honesty.

Bashing the actor for his arrogance, Kamaal R Khan said that he has no personal problem with the actor or his movies but will continue to stand up against his attitude and bad behavior. 

Alleging that because the other film critics are paid and look for an opportunity to interview the actor or get a picture clicked, the reviews by them are mostly in his favor. Showing no interest in the aforementioned, Kamaal R Khan said, “now you know the power of one honest movie review. So much so that you had to call lawyers at home to sue me for an honest review.”

Concluding by saying that nobody can stop the truth or stop him from putting out candid reviews, he said he will continue to do his job and review every movie with utmost honesty. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskamaal r khan, salman khan, radhe review, krk radhe review, salman khan defamation notice
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi goes to pay homage to Nehru, but a colourful man standing behind him steals the show. Read why and how

OpIndia Staff -
Images of picturesque Shantivan, Nehru's memorial, sprawling over green expanse where Rahul Gandhi paid his tribute were shared by Congress' official handle.
News Reports

YouTuber ties pet dog with helium balloons to make it ‘fly’, gets arrested for animal cruelty

OpIndia Staff -
After the outrage, the Youtuber deleted the video and issued an apology saying that he loves his pet dog and had taken all safety measures.

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.

New York Times ‘COVID reporter’ wants the world to stop talking about the ‘lab leak theory’ because of its ‘racist roots’, retracts

Media OpIndia Staff -
New York Times 'COVID-19 reporter' took to Twitter to say that the world should not talk about the 'lab leak theory' as far as COVID is concerned because it has racist roots.

Islamist mob tried to rape a pregnant woman, ASHA worker saved herself by escaping in half-naked condition: Horror stories from Purnia emerge

Crime OpIndia Staff -
On May 22, around 100-150 members of the Muslim community attacked a Mahadalit colony in Purnia, Bihar. They beaten up everyone irrespective of age or gender.

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
News Reports

Old video showing rapper MC Kode insulting Hinduism goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The video uploaded on YouTube on 12 June 2016 shows MC Kode or Aditya Tiwari insulting the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the cow
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
548,771FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com