Friday, May 14, 2021
Home News Reports Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai turns his house into a 50-bed Covid-care centre
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai turns his house into a 50-bed Covid-care centre

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, who is also the minister for law and parliamentary affairs, turned his house into a mini-hospital to overcome the bed shortage at hospitals in the city.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka Home Minister converts his house into a covid-care centre
Karnataka Minister Bommai converts his residence into Covid care centre/ Image Source: Kannadaprabha
176

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has converted his residence in Shiggaon town of Haveri district into a Covid Care Centre (CCC).

According to the reports, senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, who is also the minister of law and parliamentary affairs, has turned his house into a mini-hospital to overcome the bed shortage at hospitals in the city. On Thursday, Bommai handed over his house to authorities to set up a full-fledged Covid-care centre in Shiggaon.

Shiggaon is a small town in north Karnataka and Basavaraj Bommai represents Shiggaon constituency in the state assembly. 

At his residence, as many as 50 beds have been set up with required medical facilities. The Covid centre is equipped with Oxygenated beds, and more oxygen concentrators are expected to arrive in the next few days. Each bed will be installed with an oxygen facility to treat ailing Covid-19 patients. 

On Thursday, Minister Bommai also visited the spot and inspected the facilities at the Centre. In addition to setting up a Covid facility, he also handed over 25 oxygen concentrators to Shiggaon public hospital to treat Covid patients.

“The number of Covid deaths is on the rise. Therefore additional beds have been arranged. Another 46-bed facility will be arranged at Shiggaon taluk hospital,” Minister Bommai said.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 35,297 fresh cases, out of which 15,191 are from Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city also reported 161 fatalities, highest in the state. More than 34,000 people recovered from Covid-19, while 344 patients lost their lives on Thursday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKarnataka minister, Bengaluru city, Karnataka tourism
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Read how RSS volunteers turned a defunct, British-era hospital, lying unused for over 2 decades, into a 200-bed COVID-19 facility

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers of the Sangh Parivar, BJP and other organisations cleaned up the defunct KGF hospital in Karnataka to handle COVID-19 crisis
Opinions

Massive Eid gatherings show the futility of lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic in India, it is time to lift them now

K Bhattacharjee -
The Muslim community across the world is celebrating Eid ul-Fitr today. With it, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

‘Delhi’s govt was just complaining, not trying to handle logistics of oxygen supply’: Director of INOX

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Jain said that the central government's job is to inform these manufacturers to produce a certain amount of oxygen, which they did and made a chart for each state with specific volume allocation.

Dr.Reddy’s commences rollout of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines, to be priced at Rs 995.40 per dose

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Sapra, the global head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Lab became the first person to receive the Sputnik V shot at Hyderabad today.

Kejriwal govt sets aside Rs 50 crores for free vaccination of Delhi residents, while spending far more on PR: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
While AAP government in Delhi spent Rs 150 crores on PR from Jan to March, it has only allocated Rs 50 crores for the free vaccination of Delhi's 2 crore population.

Israel Defence Forces debunk propaganda peddled by Palestinian supporters, explain how Hamas is causing death of Gazan civilians

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Israel Defence Forces informed that about 1,750 rockets have been fired at the Jewish State by terror outfits such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Rihanna gets cancelled by Islamists for saying that Israeli and Palestinian lives are equal

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media users slammed Rihanna for her Instagram post mourning the loss of lives on both sides during Israel-Palestine conflict
Read more
News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,959FansLike
543,496FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com