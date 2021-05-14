Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has converted his residence in Shiggaon town of Haveri district into a Covid Care Centre (CCC).

According to the reports, senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, who is also the minister of law and parliamentary affairs, has turned his house into a mini-hospital to overcome the bed shortage at hospitals in the city. On Thursday, Bommai handed over his house to authorities to set up a full-fledged Covid-care centre in Shiggaon.

Shiggaon is a small town in north Karnataka and Basavaraj Bommai represents Shiggaon constituency in the state assembly.

At his residence, as many as 50 beds have been set up with required medical facilities. The Covid centre is equipped with Oxygenated beds, and more oxygen concentrators are expected to arrive in the next few days. Each bed will be installed with an oxygen facility to treat ailing Covid-19 patients.

On Thursday, Minister Bommai also visited the spot and inspected the facilities at the Centre. In addition to setting up a Covid facility, he also handed over 25 oxygen concentrators to Shiggaon public hospital to treat Covid patients.

“The number of Covid deaths is on the rise. Therefore additional beds have been arranged. Another 46-bed facility will be arranged at Shiggaon taluk hospital,” Minister Bommai said.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 35,297 fresh cases, out of which 15,191 are from Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city also reported 161 fatalities, highest in the state. More than 34,000 people recovered from Covid-19, while 344 patients lost their lives on Thursday.