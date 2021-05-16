Sunday, May 16, 2021
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Man arrested for making derogatory comments against Hindu deities

Ullal police arrested 25-year-old Swaliz Iqbal for abusing Hindu deities. Iqbal had uploaded the abusive video on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Swaliz Iqbal arrested for making derogatory comments against Hindus/ Image Source: Daijiworld
The Mangaluru police on Saturday arrested a man for making a derogatory comments on Hindu deities on social media.

According to the reports, Ullal police arrested 25-year-old Swaliz Iqbal for abusing Hindu deities. Iqbal had uploaded the abusive video on social media. The arrested accused, Swaliz Iqbal, is a resident of the Smart City residential complex in Thokottu.

The police acted on the culprit after several Hindus registered a complaint against Iqbal over his derogatory video. Hindu organisation had approached the police after the video and audio clips went viral on the interent.

Iqbal ran a furniture shop and other business in the city. The complaint was registered in Ullal police station.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

