The Mangaluru police on Saturday arrested a man for making a derogatory comments on Hindu deities on social media.

According to the reports, Ullal police arrested 25-year-old Swaliz Iqbal for abusing Hindu deities. Iqbal had uploaded the abusive video on social media. The arrested accused, Swaliz Iqbal, is a resident of the Smart City residential complex in Thokottu.

The police acted on the culprit after several Hindus registered a complaint against Iqbal over his derogatory video. Hindu organisation had approached the police after the video and audio clips went viral on the interent.

Iqbal ran a furniture shop and other business in the city. The complaint was registered in Ullal police station.