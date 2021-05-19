Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home News Reports Kerala: As Chinese coronavirus pandemic rages, Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to take oath...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: As Chinese coronavirus pandemic rages, Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to take oath as the CM in a grand ceremony

Ironically, Kerala as of now does not allow a gathering of more than 20 for any function.

OpIndia Staff
Pinarayi Vijayan to take oath as CM on Thursday in the presence of 500 people
1

With the state of Kerala recording 31,337 new Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to conduct his swearing-in ceremony in the presence of 500 people on Thursday. At present, there is triple lockdown in place in Kerala where a common man cannot venture out to get essential commodities.

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected LDF government is scheduled to be held at the Central Stadium at 3:30 PM on Thursday amidst the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is imperative to note that the state is currently going through the second week of lockdown after witnessing a sudden surge in new Covid-19 cases resulting in the complete collapse of the health care system. 

Turning a blind’s eye to the bleak situation of the state to justify the decision, Chief Minister Vijayan claimed that the stadium has a capacity of 50,000 people, however, only one-hundredth of this number is being allowed making it a “low-key” affair.

Suggesting that 500 is not a big number, Vijayan informed that the other pillars of democracy including the judiciary and media are not going to be a part of the ceremony and that the guests will have to produce a negative RTPCR report to attend the event. 

Ironically, the state as of now does not allow a gathering of more than 20 for any function.

Grim situation in Kerala

As per an ANI report released last week, over 1000 medical staff were found corona positive in 10 days. Speaking to ANI, Dr T N Suresh, general secretary of Kerala Government Medical Officer’s Association said, “The number of Covid cases is increasing day by day in the state and that at an alarming rate. About 4.5 lakh patients are currently under treatment in the state. More and more health workers are turning into patients.”

The testing positivity rate is as high as 23.29% in the state of Kerala. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala, pinarayi vijayan swearing in ceremony
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala: As Chinese coronavirus pandemic rages, Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to take oath as the CM in a grand ceremony

OpIndia Staff -
Massive crowd to gather for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's swearing in ceremony.
News Reports

Delhi CM Kejriwal fear-mongers about new Covid strain, gets fact-checked by Aviation Minister and Singapore govt

OpIndia Staff -
Aviation minister Hardeep S Puri reminded Delhi CM that flights have been banned since March 2020 and India doesn't even have an 'air bubble' service with Singapore.

US’ Nancy Pelosi calls for diplomatic boycott of China 2022 Olympics

World OpIndia Staff -
The Beijing games are scheduled to begin from 4th February 2022. The Tokyo Summer olympics scheduled for later this year were postponed in wake of Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Petition wants Delhi High Court to cancel Center’s approval for Covaxin to conduct trials for 2-18 age group

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The petitioner wants Delhi High Court to quash govt notification allowing Covaxin trials for the 2-18 age group.

Congress may have rubbished the toolkit as ‘fake’ but there are enough reasons why people find it authentic

Opinions Jinit Jain -
A toolkit was recently in circulation that highlighted the Congress party's devious attempts to tarnish the Modi government.

#CongressToolKitExposed: How Congress’s Srinivas BV’s actions during Covid crisis fits the toolkit perfectly

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
One of the first recommendations of this particular section of the 4-page toolkit suggests promoting SOS redressals and offering “priority help” to journalists, media professionals and other influencers.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.
Read more
News Reports

‘This is your blessing’: INMAS director whose team developed 2-DG drug thanks his physics teacher Rajnath Singh

OpIndia Staff -
Dr AK Mishra, the director of INMAS, stated that Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh was his physics lecturer back in the 1980s.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,360FansLike
545,644FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com