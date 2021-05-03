Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund. Earlier, he had announced that he was donating to the PM CARES fund to aid India’s efforts towards combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

Pat Cummins said, “I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you’re able to, please join many others in supporting this here.” Although he did not say that the bullying by liberals influenced his decision, it does appear to have had some effect.

“I know my donation isn’t much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone,” Pat Cummins had said while announcing his decision. Liberals were outraged by his decision to donate to the PM CARES fund and said that he should have donated somewhere else instead.

Arjun Namboothiri, an ESPN journalist based in Bengaluru, had alleged that the PM Cares Fund is somehow “mismanaged”. A self-identified Congress supporter informed Pat Cummins that his generosity is “immensely appreciated” but he has given it to the “wrong hands”. Then the person baselessly claimed that the PM Cares Fund is “mainly used for winning elections”.

Apart from them, there were numerous others, including those verified handles, that made baseless allegations while imploring the cricketer to donate somewhere else.