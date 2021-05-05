Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Home News Reports Maharashtra: State Health Minister's home district got huge surplus of vaccine doses while other...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: State Health Minister’s home district got huge surplus of vaccine doses while other areas suffered from scarcity

It is imperative to note that on March 31, Jalna had only 773 active cases which were lower than at least 30 districts. In terms of daily vaccinations, its figure of 600-1,000 till March end put it among the 10 lowest-performing districts.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra: Health minister Rajesh Tope's home district was allocated 60,000 vaccine doses more than its actual quota, say reports
Covid vaccines, image via Twitter
56

The state of Maharashtra ran out of vaccines from April 7 to 9 forcing the vaccination centres to shut despite the Centre claiming that the state should have stocks available for a few more days.

While most vaccination centres were locked due to an acute shortage, the city of Jalna was sitting on a surplus that would last at least 10 more days, as per a report in Indian Express.

This is because NCP leader and Maharashtra’s Home Minister Rajesh Tope, whose hometown happens to be Jalna, was allotted an excess of 60,000 vaccine doses while the quota was just 17,000 doses.

The extra doses were sent from the fresh supplies of 26.77 lakh doses received by the state from the Centre on March 31 to be distributed to all districts.

The Indian Express report said that Tope had called the Health Department officials and ordered them to increase the allocation to his district to 77,000 doses. Tope, however, denying the claims said, “no particular district was preferred” and insisted that if Jalna received more stocks, it was only “to encourage more vaccination”. 

Discrimination in supplies

It is imperative to note that on March 31, Jalna had only 773 active cases which was lower than at least 30 districts. In terms of daily vaccinations, its figure of 600-1,000 till March end put it among the 10 lowest-performing districts.

So while the other districts recorded more numbers of new coronavirus cases and a better vaccination administration percentage, the Health Minister’s district was given a priority.

Aurangabad, which is one of the six divisional storage centres for vaccines in the state, had diverted 60,000 doses from Aurangabad to Jalna on April 1 on the orders of State immunisation officer Dr DN Patil. Aurangabad had received 1.95 lakh doses, based on its 7,000-8,000 daily vaccinations.

At that point Jalna was conducting just 600-1000 vaccinations a day which means the district had enough vaccine doses for 15-18 days when stocks in other districts had depleted to suffice for only for five to ten days. Only after receiving the extra doses, did Jalna increase daily vaccinations to 3,000-5,000 in the first week of April.

This was also the period when the state of Maharashtra had made frantic calls to the Centre for more supplies.

The district of Beed which was clocking more cases of Covid-19 and better performance in vaccination drive received lesser doses. Only nine districts with vaccination numbers higher than that of Jalna received more stocks than the district on April 1 as per the report.

Jalna made to transfer excess stock

Sources informed that Tope “insisted” on allotting Jalna more stock from the huge supply received from Centre. 

District health officials informed that they requested the state government, including Tope, to urgently send more stocks. “We reasoned with the minister that stocks in Jalna would sit for days as other districts suffered. He eventually agreed to divert stocks from Jalna,” an official said.

With Jalna sitting on around 50,000 doses around April 07, 25 vaccination centres in Mumbai were shut due to shortage.

Finally, on April 08, Jalna was made to transfer 15,000 doses, to Washim, Yavatmal and Parbhani. However, “A few centres could not function for a day-and-a-half,” said Dr Avinash Aaher, Washim’s district health officer.

Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Maharashtra government

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had lashed out on the MVA government on April 08 when demands were made to the Centre to increase vaccine supplies.

He said that vaccine supply is not based on population but vaccination performance. Posting a screenshot of a tweet from Maharashtra DGIPR, Fadnavis claimed, “Maharashtra received 1.06 crore vaccines. The tweet was made by DGIPR on April 6. 91 lakh vaccines were used. That means there are 1.5 million vaccines left. So, what is the reason for deliberately closing the Centre today and spreading false news about vaccines?.”

New cases in Maharashtra

As per PIB data, the state of Maharashtra has begun to register more recoveries than new cases. In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 51,880 new Covid-19 cases, 65,934 recoveries and 891 deaths. 

The Covid fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.49%.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvaccine doses, maha vaccination, vaccination quota
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra: State Health Minister’s home district got huge surplus of vaccine doses while other areas suffered from scarcity

OpIndia Staff -
With Jalna sitting on around 50,000 doses around April 07, 25 vaccination centres in Mumbai were shut down due to shortage.
News Reports

Karnataka: Bribe for Bed scam unearthed, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya accuses BBMP officials of allotment of beds against money, says many lives lost

OpIndia Staff -
BBMP officials found taking bribes in exchange of beds, ventilators for COVID-19 patients because of which thousands of patients have not been able to get beds in Benglauru.

India’s N440K variant found in Andhra Pradesh said to be 15 times more lethal than the double mutant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The new N440K strain was found in almost 20 to 30 percent of the samples in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and found to be more dominant than previous variants during cell culture.

Covid-19: The alarming case fatality rate of Punjab and its possible connection to farmer protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rural areas in Punjab are showing an alarmingly high death rate due to Covid, much higher than the national average.

RBI drafts a COVID fight plan, including term liquidity facility and support to small firms and borrowers amid second coronavirus outbreak

Economy and Finance OpIndia Staff -
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das today announced a slew of measures to ameliorate the strain on economy due to the resurgent COVID-19 outbreak

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,746FansLike
537,679FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com