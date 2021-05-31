Monday, May 31, 2021
Home News Reports Mamata Banerjee announces retirement of Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, will continue as Advisor to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee announces retirement of Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, will continue as Advisor to CM

This move came after the Centre issued a show-cause notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay after he failed to report to the department of personnel, public grievances and pensions (DoPT) in New Delhi today (Monday).

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee announces retirement of Alapan Bandyopadhyay from the post of Chief Secretary (source: India TV)
1

Amidst the tussle between the Central government and West Bengal over Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has now stooped down to playing petty games. After refusing to relieve Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Mamata Banerjee announced his retirement from the post of the state’s chief secretary. This move was clearly taken to ignore the central government’s order to release him for further posting at the Centre. 

“Since Alapan Bandyopadhyay has retired today on May 31 from his service, he is not going to join in Delhi,” Mamata said, adding that he will continue as the chief advisor to CM for the next three years.

“I will not allow him (Alapan Bandyopadhyay) to leave Nabanna. He is now the Chief Advisor to Chief Minister. We have appointed HK Dwivedi as the new Chief Secretary and BP Gopalika as the new Home Secretary,” Mamata Banerjee told the media.

Centre issues show cause notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

This move came after the Centre issued a show-cause notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay after he failed to report to the department of personnel, public grievances and pensions (DoPT) in New Delhi today (Monday). The Centre had asked the top bureaucrat to join tomorrow (Tuesday).

Evidently, since the central government had recalled West Bengal Chief Secretary to Delhi and asked the state govt to release him with ‘immediate effect’, Mamata Banerjee, according to her whims, decided to suddenly retire the WB chief Secretary only to appoint him as her advisor from Tuesday.

Mamata Banerjee refuses to relieve Chief Secretary

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee, in her 5-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to relieve Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Secretary, West Bengal. In her letter, she called the union government’s order asking Bandyopadhyay to report to North Block by 10 AM on Monday ‘wholly unconstitutional’. She said, “I have been shocked and stunned by the unilateral order sent to us by the Government of India, asking us to release Sri Alapan Bandyopadhyay IAS, Chief Secretary, West Bengal, so that he may join the Government of India on May 31, 2021.”

Mamata Banerjee had requested to let Alapan Bandyopadhyay continue as the Chief Secretary

Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee herself had requested the central government to allow Alapan Bandyopadhyay to continue as the Chief Secretary of the state for another three months. Accordingly, Bandyopadhyay’s tenure was extended as the chief secretary by the central government on May 24.

On May 24, Banerjee, while announcing the extension, had said: “Our chief secretary has got an extension for three months. We are happy because he has got the experience of working during last year’s Amphan as well as during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAlapan Bandyopadhyay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The tussle between Baba Ramdev and IMA has become an ‘Ayurveda Vs allopathy’ debate. It doesn’t need to be

Jinit Jain -
As India grapples with the resurgent coronavirus outbreak, both the Ayurveda and allopathy practitioners and supporters need to realise that both treatments can coexist simultaneously, without the need to discredit the other.
OpIndia Scoops

Who is Sohail Hashmi, the ‘historian’ who got fined for filing a motivated petition against Central Vista project

Akshita Bhadauria -
It is interesting to note how both the Hashmi siblings, Sohail and Shabnam, appear to be going out of their way to spread the narrative of the very party whose leaders killed their own brother.

Meet Archbishop KP Yohannan: Asia’s richest evangelist infamous for diverting ‘charity funds’ for purchasing real estate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In June 2015, the Kerala government had issued orders to recover land illegally owned by the Believers Eastern Church.

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.

‘Why women are not safe in AAP’, member questions Kejriwal after party councillor assaults her, FIR filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The AAP woman worker alleged that Ramesh Matiala directed two women party workers to slap her in front of him

The origins of Covid-19: A laboratory-made virus and a massive cover-up by culpable parties? An analysis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After almost 1.5 years since pandemic broke, it is still unclear how Covid-19 originated, thanks to irresponsible behavior of some scientists and the Chinese government.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court issues summon to IMA president Dr John Austin Jayalal for talking about converting Covid-19 patients to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
Dwarka District Court in Delhi has issued a summon to IMA President, asking him to be present in the court on 31st May
Read more
News Reports

Waseem Rizvi creates ‘New Quran’ excluding 26 verses that allegedly promotes terrorism, appeals PM to make it part of Islamic education

OpIndia Staff -
Waseem Rizvi has said the redacted version of the Holy Quran excluding the 26 verses will be soon available in the market
Read more
News Reports

Agra: ANM Niha Khan found not injecting Covid-19 vaccine after inserting needle, FIR to be filed for throwing away loaded syringes

OpIndia Staff -
ANM Niha Khan had dumped 29 syringes loaded with Covid-19 vaccine as she didn't inject them into vaccine recipients
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,202FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com