Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home News Reports Mangaluru: Doctor who refused to wear a mask inside supermarket booked under Epidemic Act
News Reports
Updated:

Mangaluru: Doctor who refused to wear a mask inside supermarket booked under Epidemic Act

A video of Dr. Srinivas Kakkilaya, a renowned doctor and an expert on public health, has gone viral on the internet. In the video, he was seen arguing with the supermarket staff for asking him to follow Covid-19 protocols and wear a mask.

OpIndia Staff
Mangaluru doctor booked for not wearing a mask inside supermarket
Dr. B Srinivas Kakkilaya arguing with the supermarket staff over mask, screenshot from viral video
6

A complaint has been registered against a top doctor from Mangaluru, Karnataka, for refusing to follow Covid-19 protocols inside a commercial establishment. The doctor was seen arguing with an executive at the shopping mart for asking him to wear a mask.

A video of Dr. Srinivas Kakkilaya, a renowned doctor and an expert on public health, has gone viral on the internet, in which he was seen arguing with the supermarket staff for asking him to follow Covid-19 protocols and wear a mask. The incident took place in Jimmy’s Super Mart in the Kadri area of Mangaluru.

The doctor can be seen claiming that he had already recovered from Covid-19, and hence there was no need for him to wear a mask. However, the store in charge can be seen asking the doctor to wear as the other customers had raised a complaint against the doctor for not following the Covid-19 protocols inside the store.

“I have been coming to this store for a long time,” says the doctor as he was confronted by the store in charge. As the store in charge says the doctor was putting the staff and his customers at risk, the doctor says that he was not putting anyone at risk as he was infected with the virus long back and has also recovered from it.

Continuing to argue, the doctor was heard saying, “Foolish rules can be made. Will you follow the foolish rules? I have spoken and written about it. I am following Science and I do not want to get fooled by such foolish government,” says Dr. Srinivas Kakkilaya as he was confronted by the staff of the supermarket in Mangaluru.

Complaint registered against Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya

A case has been registered against Dr. B Srinivas Kakkilaya under Epidemic Act at East (Kadri) police station following his refusal to wear a mask while he went shopping at a supermarket in the city on Wednesday May 19.

A complaint was filed by Ryan Rosario, a partner of Jimmy’s Super Mart Kadri at the Kadri police station. In the complaint, Ryan had stated that the customer, Dr. Kakkilaya, who came to the supermarket at around 8.45 am on May 18, refused to wear a mask when the staff in the supermarket asked him to do so.

Reportedly, the police have registered a complaint against the accused under sections of 4,5 and 9 of the Karnataka State Epidemic (Prevention) Act 2020.

Speaking on the issue, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “It has come to our notice that a video went viral on the social media, where Dr. Kakkilaya is seen violating Covid norms by not wearing a mask at a supermarket. When the shopkeeper requested him to wear a mask, Dr. Kakkilaya opposed. A complaint has been filed at East police station under Karnataka Epidemic Act 2020. The investigating officer has been directed to serve notice to the accused and probe the case”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMangalore news, covid mask, mask rules
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Ex-NDTV journalist removed from his post of Media Advisor to Uttarakhand CM

OpIndia Staff -
Mansera is a Haldwani based journalist, who was associated with NDTV in the recent past and worked with a number of print publications in Hindi for the past two decades.
News Reports

How did the left-liberals, Congress and their friendly media media become successful in creating ‘vaccine hesitancy’ in India

Dibakar Dutta -
The continued effort at creating this 'vaccine hesitancy' is now endangering the lives of countless people, who have fallen prey to their propaganda.

After Congress toolkit labels Kumbh as a Covid ‘super spreader’, Swami Avdheshanand condemns its politicisation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Swami Avdheshanand expresses his vexation over Congress toolkit, which in a well-planned manner tried to malign India's culture, heritage and values

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.

‘Deferring deadline does not absolve WhatsApp’: Modi govt again gives stern warning over privacy policy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, WhatsApp had announced that its new controversial privacy policy has been deferred and it wont come into effect on May 15th.

Who drafted the Congress toolkit? Here is what we know

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
Saumya Varma’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she is a policy and political research consultant working with the office of Rajeev Gowda, the Chairman of All India Congress Committee since April 2017.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,379FansLike
545,635FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com