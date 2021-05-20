Despite facing defeat in the recent Kerala Assembly elections, E Sreedharan, fondly known as ‘Metro man’ has fulfilled his poll promise of getting power connections for the people in his constituency.

In accordance with the promise he made to his constituents, Sreedharan on May 18 (Tuesday) wrote a cheque of Rs 81,525 in the name of the Assistant Engineer, KSEB, Kalpathy, to clear the arrears of the Scheduled Caste families in Palakkad whose power connections were disconnected due to non-payment of dues.

The Metroman handed over the cheque at an event inaugurated by BJP district president E Krishnadas here. While ward councillor V Natesan presided over the meet, Palakkad municipal standing committee chairman P Smithesh and ASHA worker Semina attended the function.

Thanks to him, 11 Schedule Caste families now will also get new power connections.

During campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections, the 88-year-old technocrat had assured the residents of Palakkad Municipality’s Maduraveeran colony that “whether or not he wins, all families in the area will get power connections”.

Sreedharan had made the commitment after few residents had approached him with a complaint that a few Scheduled Caste (SC) families in Ward 3 of the municipality did not have the power supply, while it was stopped for others due to arrears.

After joining BJP, Dr Sreedharan had expressed his willingness to contest the elections. On March 4, 2021, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that E Sreedharan would be the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Unfortunately, Sreedharan lost the recently concluded Kerala Assembly elections to Congress’ Shafi Parambil by a narrow margin of 4,000 votes, but this did not stop the BJP candidate from keeping up his commitment, even if it took to pay from his own pocket.