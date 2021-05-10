As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of ‘Babita Ji in ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah‘, today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising for the improper usage of a word (bh*ngi) in one of her videos that had kicked up a controversy.

“This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate, or hurt anyone’s feelings,” the actor said in the statement.

Earlier yesterday, Dutta found herself at the receiving end of online criticism after netizens questioned her for using a casteist slur in one of the YouTube videos uploaded by her. In the video, Ms Dutta talked about her YouTube debut and the use of makeup for looking presentable in the videos. At this point, she used a word that sparked outrage among the social media users, with many accusing her of using a casteist slur.

Soon thereafter, social media users started trending #ArrestMunmunDutta on Twitter and demanded SC/ST Act be slapped against her. Heeding to the online backlash, Ms Dutta immediately removed the concerned part from her video.

Actress Munmun Dutta uses casteist slur in a video she uploaded on youtube recently.

.

“I am coming on youtube and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi”

.

Trimmed that particular part from the video later on.

.@mmoonstar pic.twitter.com/HpJ9pUlO6f — Dalit Desk (@dalitdesk) May 10, 2021

In the statement released by her, Ms Dutta said because of the language barrier, she was genuinely misinformed about the meaning and the connotation of the word. However, once she was made aware of its meaning, she straight away removed the controversial part from her video.

“I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed, or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation,” she said.

Expressing regret for her inadvertent error, she tendered her apology to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word.

The statement from Ms Dutta comes on the heels of criticism by social media users who accused the ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah’ fame actor of using casteist slurs in her video.