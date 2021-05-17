Monday, May 17, 2021
Home News Reports Absconding businessman Navneet Kalra arrested in oxygen concentrators black marketing case
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Absconding businessman Navneet Kalra arrested in oxygen concentrators black marketing case

Navneet Kalra, who was on the run, was arrested from his brother-in-law's home in Gurugram.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police arrests accused Navneet Kalra
2

Khan Market businessman Navneet Kalra who was absconding after 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by him was arrested last night by the Delhi police. 

As per reports, Kalra was arrested from his brother-in-laws’ home in Gurugram.

The concentrators, a crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 patients, were allegedly brought by Kalra from Matrix Cellular that had imported more than 7,000 machines from local vendors and Chinese companies and sold them at “exorbitant rates” to Covid patients and their families.

The police had informed that the accused imported the equipment at a cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000 and sold it for Rs 70,000 each.

Kalra was on a run since the day of the raid. On May 5, The Delhi police registered a case against Kalra under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. 

An FIR was also registered under the Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, for black marketing of oxygen cylinders prescribes maximum punishment for seven years.

The Delhi High Court on Friday had declined interim protection from arrest. A day prior to that, a sessions court had dismissed Kalra’s anticipatory bail plea, saying the allegations leveled against him are serious and custodial interrogation is required to “unearth the entire conspiracy”.

The raid

The Delhi police had issued a lookout notice for absconding Delhi restaurateur Navneet Kalra.

During a police raid, 32 oxygen concentrators with 9 and 5 litres capacity were found at the Nege & Ju bar, owned by Kalra. After police arrested three persons from the bar, they led the police to Khullar Farm in Mandi Village, where 387 more units were seized.

Subsequently, Delhi Police raided other businesses owned by Kalra and recovered more oxygen concentrators. They seized 9 concentrators from the Town Hall restaurant and bar at Lodhi Colony, and 96 units were found at the popular Khan Chacha eatery in Khan Market. Thus, a total of 524 units have been seized from restaurants owned by Kalra so far.

The first raid was conducted after the police received a tipoff from a WhatsApp message where Navneet Kalra had sent his account details to his acquaintances in lieu of a concentrator.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnavneet kalra, delhi oxygen concentrator scam, navneet kalra arrested, khan chacha
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Absconding businessman Navneet Kalra arrested in oxygen concentrators black marketing case

OpIndia Staff -
Navneet Kalra who was on a run since the day of the raid was arrested from his brother-in-laws’ home in Gurugram.
News Reports

Israel-Palestine conflict: India condemns violence in Israel, Gaza, calls for immediate de-escalation

OpIndia Staff -
India also mourned the loss of Kerala nurse who was killed in Israel in bombardment from Gaza.

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

Media OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.

From ‘lagbhag mana’ to putting up poster by AAP leader as DP to attack PM Modi, things have come a long way for Rahul...

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had put up the poster and urged PM Modi to arrest him. It is imperative to note here that Rahul Gandhi himself is out on bail in the National Herald corruption case as well as many other cases.

‘F*ck the Jews’, ‘F*ck their daughters, mothers’: Viral video from London shows pro-Palestine protesters advocating rape of Jewish women

World OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on the internet that purportedly shows pro-Palestine demonstrators abusing Jews in the vilest of words.

Malerkotla: All you need to know about the 23rd district of Punjab with a Muslim-majority population

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim appeasement at display? Congress-led Punjab government announced Muslim-dominating Malerkotla as district

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Malerkotla: All you need to know about the 23rd district of Punjab with a Muslim-majority population

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim appeasement at display? Congress-led Punjab government announced Muslim-dominating Malerkotla as district
Read more
Crime

‘This man is filming us, beat him up, so what if’s a cop’: Mob beats up policeman in a kabristan in Ahmedabad on Eid

OpIndia Staff -
Bhavsingh, who was following the orders of his seniors, was on duty to gather intel in Juhapura when he found his way to the kabristan and saw COVID protocols being flouted.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,137FansLike
544,925FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com