Journalists shed 'neutrality' facade, gloat over TMC's victory in WB

On Sunday (May 2), several ‘neutral journalists’ took to Twitter to express their inner happiness after the Trinamool Congress’ surpassed the BJP by over 130 seats (per trends). These journalists, belonging to the left-liberal cabal, heaved a sigh of relief when West Bengal supremo Mamata Banerjee defeated Suvendu Adhikari in his stronghold of Nandigram by a margin of 1200 votes.

Despite a tough fight put up by the BJP leadership and its cadre of dedicated workers, they could bag only 77 seats in the election. On the other hand, TMC surged ahead with a tally of 212 seats. Although BJP drastically improved its tally as compared to the 2016 Vidhan Sabha elections, it failed to seize power from the ruling Trinamool Congress. The cabal of so-called ‘neutral journalists’, who had been eyeing the opportunity for a long time, took to Twitter to mock the BJP and express glee over its defeat.

Screengrab of the West Bengal election results as of 5:00 pm on May 2

Journalist Rohini Singh had been shaming the Indian media for covering exit polls while the country supposedly struggled to ‘breathe’. She had expressed her disapproval of the news channels for being busy with electoral politics. But, as the election trends turned in favour of the Trinamool Congress on Sunday, the journalist was quick to forget about the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

She then channelised her time and energy in mocking the BJP and lauding the efforts of Mamata Banerjee. In a tweet, she claimed, “When your chief strategist are Malviya and Vijayvargiya, when your big publicists are Noida anchors, when your CM face is Swapan, when your big weapon is a random Clubhouse chat, you are bound to fail. And fail miserably.”

In another tweet, the ace journalist inferred, “The Bengal verdict is not just a massive loss for Modi but for Noida channels who were busy campaigning for the party in West Bengal. Some were even giving rides to BJP leaders on motorcycles while others had handed over their mikes. Some anchors should resign now.”

While the country is struggling to breathe, 2BHK journalist tweeting continuously about election results bcz the party that refused to give her money is trailing. pic.twitter.com/NJJfn6tPbN — Dr. Scar (@YourRishbh) May 2, 2021

Sagarika Ghose, who identifies herself as a ‘journalist, took potshots at the BJP over its loss. Comparing Mamata Banerjee’s victory in West Bengal to adequate ‘oxygen supply’, she tweeted, “India’s democracy just got some much-needed oxygen.”

India’s democracy just got some much needed oxygen. 🙏 #BengalElection2021 — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) May 2, 2021

‘Neutral Journalist’ Shabbir Ahmed too expressed his happiness with the caption ‘Didi returns’. He had tweeted a graphic published by Times of India, wherein an ‘injured’ Mamata Banerjee was seen kicking a football. It was accompanied by her election slogan, ‘Khela hobe.’

‘Columnist’ Zainab Sikander Siddiqui referred to Trinamool Congress’ election strategist as a ‘genius’ for predicting that the BJP will not cross the 100-figure-mark in the State of West Bengal. After learning that the TMC has managed to hold onto its power, she tweeted, “BJP will not cross 100 in West Bengal. Prashant Kishor YOU GENIUS!!”

“BJP will not cross 100 in West Bengal.”@PrashantKishor YOU GENIUS!!#BengalElection2021 — Zainab Sikander Siddiqui (@zainabsikander) May 2, 2021

Hindustan Times journalist Rupsa Chakraborty took potshots at PM Modi after the BJP failed to ace the Vidhan Sabha polls in West Bengal. “You nailed it”, she wrote while sharing an insensitive cartoon by satirist Satish Acharya. The cartoon depicted Rabindranath Tagore emerging from Heaven and gifting a razor to PM Modi to shave off his beard.

Jobless Journalist turned Youtuber Abhisar Sharma wrote, “It’s great to know that BJP lost elections in West Bengal. Else, you would have transformed Bengal into ‘Shonar Bangla’ just like you transformed UP into Ram Rajya.”

अच्छा हुआ बीजेपी आप बंगाल हार गए @BJP4India . वरना बंगाल को भी वैसा ही “शोनार बांग्ला” बनाने का दबाव बन जाता जैसे आप उत्तर प्रदेश में “रामराज्य” लेकर आये हैं । — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) May 2, 2021

Unlike other ‘neutral journalists’, who limited themselves to 1-2 tweets, NDTV founder Prannoy Roy chose to write a long paragraph on how the elections saved ‘federalism’ in India. He wrote, “These election results point towards a turning point in Indian history. The inexorable rise of FEDERALISM in India has begun. Once again it is the people who have sent the message ahead of everyone else.”

“First, for the last decade, voters have shown a much higher involvement and turnout for their own State election than for Central elections. And second, this State level involvement has been led by women – voter turnout of women has risen faster and has been higher than men’s turnout for State elections. Third, there is a clear people’s sentiment that a Federal India is the only way to ensure no centralised autocracy (by ANY “national” party) takes over our great country,” he continued.

Prannoy Roy also claimed that the election result was a reflection of India’s diversity and heterogeneity. “The strong message of the voters is: We are a wonderfully diverse and heterogenous country — AND across. India we are sisters and brothers forging ahead into the future together,” he concluded.

Alleged ‘journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi applauded Mamata Banerjee for not only defeating Suvendu Adhikari but fighting against the Modi-Shah duo. “I have huge admiration for @MamataOfficial because she took on Adhikari at his citadel of Nandigram. Tough fight but, the gritty move sent a huge inspirational message to the TMC cadre after Shah tried to break TMC. Real leaders fight,” she tweeted.

I have huge admiration for @MamataOfficial because she took on Adhikari at his citadel of Nandigram. Tough fight but, the gritty move sent a huge inspirational message to the TMC cadre after Shah tried to break TMC. Real leaders fight — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) May 2, 2021

After the election results projected a comfortable TMC victory, Caravan Editor Vinod K Jose alleged, “There seems to be a kind of gloominess shrouding over many of the Hindi-English studios today.” To add to his point, health journalist Vidya Krishnan held the media responsible for Coronavirus deaths. “Not enough gloominess compared to what their lies have inflicted on Indians. They will all face what’s coming for them,” she said.

Not enough gloominess compared to what their lies have inflicted on Indians. They will all face what’s coming for them ✊🏾 — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) May 2, 2021

While the ‘neutral journalists’ had been gloating over TMC victory, concerns are now being raised about the fate of thousands of BJP workers who now stand vulnerable to violence by TMC supporters and Islamists.