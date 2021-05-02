As the counting of votes continues in West Bengal, the Election Commission data and trends indicate Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress is coming back to power. Opposition parties are now congratulating Mamata Banerjee on the victory.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate Banerjee over her landslide victory. He said, “Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB.”

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also sent out a congratulatory tweet to Mamata Banerjee for her victory and said that the two parties should continue working for the welfare of the people.

Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, lauded the ‘Tigress of Bengal’ for her victory using the ‘Oh Didi’ phrase which otherwise the TMC finds offensive.

In a perplexing event, several Congress leaders can be seen celebrating their defeat on Twitter.

Congress’s MLA from Chhattisgarh Shakuntala Sahu took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite Congress itself making no mark in the state elections.

Calling Modi a roadside romeo, Congress Social Media Head from Karnataka Srivatsa in his Tweet said, “Everytime Modi said ‘Didi o Didi’ like a roadside romeo, BJP lost 5 seats in Bengal.”

Congress leader Acharya Pramod has been active on Twitter to not only attack the BJP for trailing in West Bengal but has also to make offensive comments on Hindu Gods in an attempt to take on the opposition.

Congress’s South Delhi candidate Vijender Singh tweeted saying that people’s verdict is supreme. It is not clear whether the message was for the Indian National Congress or the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Victory celebration in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, TMC and DMK supporters have already hit the streets to celebrate the victory of the party in complete violation of Coronavirus protocols and social distancing guidelines as initial trends show them victorious.

#WATCH TMC supporters celebrate at Kalighat, Kolkata as party leads on 202 seats as per official trends#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/iiOyPhf8be — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

In a shocking incident, TMC workers have also reportedly gheraod the BJP office in Hastings, Kolkata.

#WATCH Trinamool Congress supporters in large numbers gathered outside the BJP office in Kolkata’s Hastings area, as TMC leads in 200 plus seats #WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/KywRZVoq2v — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

After the predicted decisive victory for TMC, there have been fears that BJP workers and those who supported and voted for the party might face backlash from the TMC and its workers. That the workers are now congregating in front of the BJP office has many worried about the consequences that might be faced by BJP workers post the predicted victory.