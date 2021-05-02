Sunday, May 2, 2021
Home News Reports As initial trends show TMC winning West Bengal, party workers celebrate and violate COVID-19...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As initial trends show TMC winning West Bengal, party workers celebrate and violate COVID-19 protocol: Watch

The development comes amidst growing Coronavirus cases in the State. As of May 2, West Bengal has reported 11,66,59 active cases and a total of 11,447 fatalities.

OpIndia Staff
TMC workers celebrate party victory, violate Covid protocol in front of cops
TMC workers celebrate on the streets of Kalighat (Photo Credits: ANI)
0

On Sunday (April 2), Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers hit the streets to celebrate the victory of the party in complete violation of Coronavirus protocols and social distancing guidelines.

As per reports, the jubilant celebration on the street by TMC workers began as initial election result trends suggested the victory of the incumbent government in West Bengal. At one point, when the TMC tally crossed 200, party workers gathered in the streets in Kalighat in Kolkata. In visuals shared by ANI, they were seen dancing to the tune of loud music, playing ‘Holi’, waving party flags, and breaching Coronavirus protocols.

Visuals shared by India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal also showed a grim picture of the social distancing violation in the State. TMC workers were seen flouting SOPs right outside the residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee. Interestingly, the cops deployed at the site were seen managing the traffic flow instead of stopping the TMC supporters from celebrating. This is despite the fact that a complete lockdown has been enforced in the State capital of Kolkata. The party workers were spotted without masks and standing in close vicinity of each other.

On being reminded by an India Today reporter that the Election Commission (EC) has barred the political party from mass gatherings and celebrations, a TMC worker justified, “We are not celebrating. Others requested me to put on some colours and I did. A little bit of celebration here and there cannot be stopped. If the public wants to celebrate, what can I do about it?” The TMC workers were also seen blocking the roads and disrupting traffic flow.

The development comes amidst growing Coronavirus cases in the State. As of May 2, West Bengal has reported 11,66,59 active cases and a total of 11,447 fatalities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
News Reports

How Congress ‘delivered’ Oxygen to Philippines embassy when they had no COVID-19 cases: Jairam Ramesh debunked by S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
S Jaishankar informed that the MEA verified the matter with the Philippines embassy and found that they had no cases of COVID-19

LIVE UPDATES: Reports say Mamata now leading in Nandigram

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Live updates on high octane state assembly elections.

Adar Poonawalla says Covishied production is in full swing, will return to India in a few days after meeting in UK

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla shared the latest update on his meeting with the stakeholders in the UK and production of Covishield.

As Arvind Kejriwal plays politics, doctors of Batra Hospital, where 12 died due to lack of oxygen, question Delhi govt: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Another disaster struck Delhi earlier today when at least 12 people lost their lives in Batra Hospital in Mehrauli

While India battles the second wave of Coronavirus, here is a list of 10 covidiots who mocked India’s vaccination drive

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While many left-liberals demanding free covid-19 vaccine, many of they were seen spreading anti-vaccine propaganda 2 months ago

Recently Popular

Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla hints at starting vaccine production outside India, says he temporarily moved to UK due to threats from the powerful

OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla said Serum Institute will start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,609FansLike
536,097FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com