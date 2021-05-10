Monday, May 10, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi backtracks after saying 'Article 370 is India's internal...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi backtracks after saying ‘Article 370 is India’s internal matter’

Days after calling Article 370 India's 'internal matter', Pakistani FM Qureshi has brought up the UNSC again, claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and will only be resolved through the UN by a plebiscite.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi backtracks after saying 'Article 370 is India's internal matter'
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo Credits: New Indian express)
88

Days after calling the decision of the Indian government to abrogate Article 370 as India’s internal matter, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took a U-turn. In a tweet on Monday (April 10), he claimed that the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an ‘internationally recognised dispute’ and as such cannot constitute India’s internal matter.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote, ” Let me be clear: Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute on the UN Security Council agenda. (The) final settlement of the dispute lies in UNSC resolution calling for (a) free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices. Nothing about J&K can be India’s internal matter.” However, just a few days ago, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had conceded that Article 370 was India’s internal matter.

Screengrab of the tweet by Shah Mahmood Qureshi

In an exclusive interview with Samaa TV on May 6, the Pakistani Foreign Minister had stated, “Article 370 is their andhruni mamla (internal matter). The people of Kashmir are frustrated (supposedly) for breaking the promises made to them. We have seen the matter is still pending before the Supreme Court of India. People in India have challenged its constitutional validity.”

It is notable here that the primary requirement for the UNSC resolution calling for a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir means the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including the PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. For a plebiscite to happen, Pakistan has to vacate the areas currently under its illegal occupation.

U-turn of Imran Khan and Pakistani government on resuming trade ties with India

Interestingly, the U-turn by the Pakistani Foreign Minister is truly characteristic of the government of Pakistan. It is imperative to note here that Pakistan, in August 2019, had unilaterally cut off trade ties with India unilaterally after India abrogated Article 370 to remove all riders for Jammu & Kashmir being an integral part of India. Almost two years after abruptly snapping ties with India, reports emerged about Islamabad resuming trade ties with New Delhi.

The Pakistan’s cabinet committee on economic affairs took a decision on importing sugar and cotton from India. However, the Pakistani government later took a U-turn. While explaining the rationale behind the decision, Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf had said that Imran Khan as Commerce Minister approved a limited resumption of trade ties with India on March 26 but as a Prime Minister he opposed it.

“He may be the same persons but wears two different hats,” was the bizarre reasoning given by the Pakistani NSA when asked about Imran Khan’s flip flop on trade with India. Speaking to a Pakistani news anchor, Yusuf termed Imran Khan’s decision as an example of the “strengthening of institutions.” This outlandish statement came on the heels of Imran Khan’s refusal of an official proposal of the Pakistan government to allow imports of cotton and sugar from India to control prices and cope with a shortage in the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan FM, Pakistan issue, Imran Khan wife
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Twitter suspends official handle of Lieutenant Governor office of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha

OpIndia Staff -
The spokesman for the Government of India has said that the account has been suspended due to some technical issues
Opinions

The Liberal ‘Ummah’: How the community stays quiet when one of them is a rapist

Nirwa Mehta -
This is how the liberal ‘ummah’ works. They will look out for each other even if it goes against everything they claim they stand for.

Dogecoin: All you need to know about the cryptocurrency based on a meme

News Reports T Waraich -
On crypto data tracker CoinGecko.com, Dogecoin jumped more than 800% over the last month and is now the fourth-largest digital currency, with a market capitalization of $73 billion.

How the Army rose to the occasion to help the nation fight COVID-19, but once the crisis is over, a Herculean task awaits the...

Opinions Guest Author -
The Indian army is currently running three major hospitals in Delhi, two of them dedicated to COVID-19, but once the crisis is over, a task awaits

How Rajdeep Sardesai, a self-declared vulture, defended UAPA accused Natasha Narwal who is under trial for Delhi anti-Hindu riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai and others have been using the death of her father to stir sympathy for UAPA accused Natasha Narwal, claiming that her arrest was wrongful.

Suvendu Adhikari appointed leader of opposition in Bengal Assembly: What it means for the future of BJP in the state

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Suvendu Adhikari has significantly augmented his stature in Bengal politics after defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
Opinions

Here is how The Lancet used dubious sources to blame Modi Govt for the Covid crisis

K Bhattacharjee -
Following the abrogation of Article 370, The Lancet had issued a strong condemnation of the Indian Government.
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,887FansLike
540,885FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com