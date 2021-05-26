Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan: Midair kiss by couple causes uproar, complaint filed against airline for not stopping...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Midair kiss by couple causes uproar, complaint filed against airline for not stopping ‘indecent behaviour’

Air hostess had given the couple a blanket after they refused to stop kissing to keep their kiss under wrap.

OpIndia Staff
Couple kissing on flight causes uproar in Pakistan
213

A couple was found kissing on the domestic Karachi-Islamabad AirBlue flight on May 20. It has now caused an uproar after co-passenger and lawyer Bilal Farooq Alvi lodged a complaint to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) against the airline for not stopping the ‘indecent’ behaviour.

As per reports, when the couple began kissing, the fellow passengers started complaining about the same. Air hostess requested the couple to stop kissing. However, they continued to kiss. Hence, the air hostess then gave them a blanket so that they can kiss in some privacy. Passengers say that when they asked the couple to stop kissing, they hit back with ‘Who are you to tell us anything’.

Advocate Bilal has filed a complaint against the airline staff for not taking action to stop the couple.

Alvi was upset that instead of getting the couple to stop kissing, the air hostess actually gave them blanket to keep their kiss under wrap.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistan kiss couple, pakistan kissing couple
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jharkhand wasted 37.3% vaccines, Chhattisgarh 30.2%, much higher than national average of 6.3%

OpIndia Staff -
Union govt has asked the states to ensure that the wastage of vaccines is under 1%.
News Reports

Tonsuring head, self-flogging daily, not allowed to take bath: Ex-Nuns reveal how Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity worked like a ‘cult’

Jinit Jain -
A recently released podcast titled "The Turning: The Sisters Who Left" sheds light on what went inside the walls of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.

Viral claim about Gurudwara Takht Shri Hazur Sahib donating gold of 50 years for hospitals is fake. Here is the truth

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
“We have enough cash and are building 50 bedded Covid center," informed the institutions secretary Ravinder Singh.

Goa Police destroyed crucial evidence in Tarun Tejpal case, says Sessions Court, state govt to challenge acquittal

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Sessions Court observed in its verdict that the crucial two-minute footage of the lift from the first floor of the hotel was deliberately destroyed by the investigating officer.

BMC Commissioner claims to have received Pfizer bid for Covid-19 vaccine tender, Pfizer denies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal claimed that it had received a bid from Pfizer, the pharma company has denied.

Parody ‘liberals’ in India fall for a parody Twitter account, now eat crow

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The usual suspects fell for the parody account of news agency ANI just to hate on PM Modi.

Recently Popular

Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ramdev fires 25 questions at IMA, asks if they have permanent treatments for diabetes, hypertension and insomnia yet

OpIndia Staff -
The sparring between Baba Ramdev and modern medicine practitioners has taken a new turn as the Yoga Guru has fired a letter with 25 questions to IMA.
Read more
Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
News Reports

Punjab-based YouTuber Paras Singh under arrest for his slurs against Arunachal MLA, had said Arunachal was a part of China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent video, YouTuber Paras Singh had called Arunachal MP Ninong Ering as a non-Indian and Arunachal Pradesh a part of China
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Politics

Congress withdraws toolkit complaint from Delhi Police, invites Twitter to undermine India’s national sovereignty

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party is withdrawing its toolkit complaint from the Delhi Police and has chosen to pursue the same in Chhattisgarh.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,567FansLike
548,430FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com