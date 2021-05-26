A couple was found kissing on the domestic Karachi-Islamabad AirBlue flight on May 20. It has now caused an uproar after co-passenger and lawyer Bilal Farooq Alvi lodged a complaint to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) against the airline for not stopping the ‘indecent’ behaviour.

As per reports, when the couple began kissing, the fellow passengers started complaining about the same. Air hostess requested the couple to stop kissing. However, they continued to kiss. Hence, the air hostess then gave them a blanket so that they can kiss in some privacy. Passengers say that when they asked the couple to stop kissing, they hit back with ‘Who are you to tell us anything’.

Advocate Bilal has filed a complaint against the airline staff for not taking action to stop the couple.

— The Express Tribune (@etribune) May 24, 2021

Alvi was upset that instead of getting the couple to stop kissing, the air hostess actually gave them blanket to keep their kiss under wrap.