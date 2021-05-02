Sunday, May 2, 2021
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Prashant Kishor announces he is quitting his career as political strategist, expresses desire to pursue an alternate career

In an interview to NDTV, Prashant Kishor announced his decision to hand it over to his colleagues. He said he wants to take some time out and look at an alternate career.

OpIndia Staff
Prashant Kishor to quit his political advocacy career
2

As the nation awaits the state assembly elections results with piqued interest in West Bengal, TMC’s political and poll strategist Prashant Kishor has declared that he is quitting I-PAC, his political advocacy company and pursue another career.

In an interview to NDTV, Prashant Kishor announced his decision to hand it over to his colleagues. He said he wants to take some time out and look at an alternate career. He also said that he has not met his family in months.

This comes as a shocker as the trends seem to indicate Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress will emerge victorious in West Bengal. Kishor had also challenged that he would leave Twitter and his current career if BJP crossed the double digital mark. With none happening, it is surprising that Kishor has taken the decision to quit his political advocacy career even before the counting ends.

In March, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had declared Prashant Kishor to be his political advisor for the state assembly elections to be held next year.

It is not clear if Kishor will continue with the post in his personal capacity or quit the political space altogether. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

