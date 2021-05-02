As the nation awaits the state assembly elections results with piqued interest in West Bengal, TMC’s political and poll strategist Prashant Kishor has declared that he is quitting I-PAC, his political advocacy company and pursue another career.

In an interview to NDTV, Prashant Kishor announced his decision to hand it over to his colleagues. He said he wants to take some time out and look at an alternate career. He also said that he has not met his family in months.

#NDTVExclusive | “I want to quit this space, quit I-PAC and leave it to my colleagues to handle. I want to do something else in life”: @PrashantKishor, Poll Strategist #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/wxdNRWuOg4 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

This comes as a shocker as the trends seem to indicate Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress will emerge victorious in West Bengal. Kishor had also challenged that he would leave Twitter and his current career if BJP crossed the double digital mark. With none happening, it is surprising that Kishor has taken the decision to quit his political advocacy career even before the counting ends.

In March, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had declared Prashant Kishor to be his political advisor for the state assembly elections to be held next year.

Prashant Kishor (political strategist) has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab: Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/CgdsX27T5d — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

It is not clear if Kishor will continue with the post in his personal capacity or quit the political space altogether.