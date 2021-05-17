Monday, May 17, 2021
Punjab: CM Capt Amarinder accused of threatening Congress MLA for raising his voice in 2015 sacrilege case

Captain Sandhu on the call allegedly said that the CM has said they have collected all documents against Congress MLA Pargat Singh and that he should be ready to face action (ab mujhe thoka jayega).

OpIndia Staff
Punjab Congress MLA Pargat Singh
Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Monday in a statement to media revealed that he received a call from Captain Sandeep Sandhu to deliver a threatening message from Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. 

Captain Sandhu on the call allegedly said that the CM has said they have collected all documents against Congress MLA Pargat Singh and that he should be ready to face action (ab mujhe thoka jayega). Captain Sandhu is Political advisor to Punjab CM.

Addressing a press conference, Jalandhar Cant MLA said, “Being a former captain of the Indian hockey team, I was shocked to have got such a message. But if speaking truth on sacrilege and police firing cases was not acceptable to them, let them do whatever they want.”

Pargat Singh along with other MLAs and Ministers like Sukhjinder Randhawa, Charanjit Channi, MP Partap Bajwa and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu had raised his voice against the CM for not taking the sacrilege case seriously after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe. 

Alleging that other MLAs and ministers too were being arm-twisted the de facto DGP Vigilance is none other than CM’s senior adviser BIS Chahal. “If Vigilance has to do something, it should take irrigation scam involving an XEN to its logical conclusion. But efforts are being made to save the big fish,” Pargat Singh said.

This has just deepened the cracks within Punjab Congress. 

Congress MP Partap Bajwa also responded to the developments saying, “Would have been pleasing to the eyes and ears of Punjabi’s had the Vigilance knocked at the doors of Badal’s for their acts of omission & commission from 2007- 2017. Sudden spurt against Sidhu and colleagues is ill-advised, ill-timed & detrimental to interest of the Congress.”

OpIndia had earlier reported how the Vigilance Bureau had unearthed 5 ‘shady deals’ in connection to Navjot Singh Sidhu who alleged that it was all being done because he raised his voice against the Chief Minister on the sacrilege case.

Sacrilege case

Six Dera Sacha Sauda followers identified as Sukhjinder Singh Sunny, Shakti Singh, Ranjit Singh, Baljeet Singh, Nishan Singh and Pardeep Singh have been arrested by the SIT of Punjab police in connection to the 2015 sacrilege case. 

The SIT is currently investigating FIRs pertaining to the theft of ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015 along with pasting of posters containing sacrilegious content at the gurdwara on September 29 and tearing the pages of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari.

Punjab: CM Capt Amarinder accused of threatening Congress MLA for raising his voice in 2015 sacrilege case

