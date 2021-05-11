Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Home News Reports CM Yediyurappa writes to Oxford University over Hinduphobic attacks against Rashmi Samant, says faculty...
News Reports
Updated:

CM Yediyurappa writes to Oxford University over Hinduphobic attacks against Rashmi Samant, says faculty member defamed coastal Karnataka

Condemning the vitriolic attack on Rashmi Samant by the varsity's faculty member, Dr Abhijit Sarkar, the Karnataka CM wrote that such systematic targeting of Indian overseas students was a matter of grave concern and as Chief Minister, it made him worried.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa comes out in support of Rashmi Samant, writes to Oxford University (Sources: Oneindia, The News Minute)
207

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on May 7, 2021 wrote a letter to Liesl Elder, senior official at the Oxford University, in order to draw attention to the harassment suffered by Rashmi Samant.

Condemning the vitriolic attack on Rashmi Samant by the varsity’s faculty member, Dr Abhijit Sarkar, the Karnataka CM wrote that such systematic targeting of Indian overseas students was a matter of grave concern and as Chief Minister, it made him worried.

Letter written by Karnataka CM to the Oxford University

Yediyurappa said that Dr Abhijit Sarkar had stalked Rashmi Samant and attacked her and her family for their Hindu faith. He also said that the attacks on her were “highly objectionable and discriminatory”. He also accused Sarkar of defaming coastal Karnataka by calling it Islamophobic.

The Karnataka CM evoked the 1981 declaration of the General Assembly of United Nations’ Human Rights Commission Art.2(1) which states that “No one would be subject to discrimination by any state, Institution, group of persons, or person on the ground of religion and other beliefs”.

The CM said that Indians are ranked second in the number of overseas (non-EU) students in the United Kingdom and also, the state of Karnataka in the year 2019 donated to the University to establish a professorship in Anthropology.

He urged the University to ensure the safety of Rashmi Samant and her family and take expeditious and stringent action against people harassing her.

The Oxford racism row

Rashmi Samant was hounded by leftists and anti-Hindu propagandists after becoming the first female Indian elect of Oxford University Student’s Union on February 11. She was forced to resign within days after being abused, bullied and targeted for being a Hindu and over her views against British colonisation.

In a coordinated attack, her old social media posts were dredged up, accusing her of being racist, anti-semitic, Islamophobic, transphobic. Besides this, Rashmi was also targeted for being a Hindu. One of the faculty members in Oxford – Dr Abhijit Sarkar had even dragged Rashmi’s parents into the controversy, attacking them for having a Lord Shri Ram display picture on their social media accounts while claiming that Rashmi’s student council elections were funded by Prime Minister Modi.

He had even accused Rashmi of being Islamophobic by alleging that she came from coastal Karnataka, which the faculty member termed as “a bastion of Islamophobic far-right forces”. Following the controversy, netizens from across the world had demanded the dismissal of Hinduphobic faculty AbhijitSarkar and had trended hashtag #DismissAbhijitSarkar on Twitter.

EAM raises the issue in Parliament, vowes to champion the fight against such intolerance

On March 15, days after the controversy erupted, the Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) had also raised the matter in the Upper House of Parliament. He had, in strong words, said that India could never ever turn its eyes away from racism and added that he would champion the fight against such intolerance.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsYediyurappa oxford letter
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After oxygen, AAP govt plays politics over availability of COVID vaccines: Here is how they are wrong

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP Govt has begun diverting attention from its poor vaccination efforts by shifting the goalposts
Opinions

Samajwadi Party’s Covid politics: Why they want to derail the vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh

Shantanu Gupta -
Akhilesh Yadav sent a very irresponsible message to his followers, that this is 'BJP’s vaccine' and 'I will not take this vaccine'.

Mumbai: Woman gets vaccination certificate without getting a jab, BJP demands audit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hinting at a scam, Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha has demanded an audit of every vaccine given to Mumbaikars suspecting there could be more cases like hers.

Enforcement Directorate books Anil Deshmukh under anti-money laundering law, to probe financial dealings: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The case by ED against Anil Deshmukh was made out based on the details of the corruption case filed by the CBI on April 24.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut approaches court to ask Twitter to take down tweets accusing him of harassing Marathi film producer Swapna Patker

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
In his complaint, Raut claimed that the Tweets made on him are misleading and could “harm the peace and harmony” of the country.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
News Reports

Yogendra Yadav was aware of the rape of a woman by AAP leaders at the Tikri border ‘farmer’ protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says that Yogendra Yadav was intimately aware of the sexual assault of a woman at the Tikri protest site and yet he remained tight-lipped about the incident
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,921FansLike
541,442FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com