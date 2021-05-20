RSS volunteers have always been at the forefront to help the needy and providing them relief. Going by its practice, on May 20 (Thursday), the RSS and BJP volunteers organised a blood donation camp in the Nurpurbedi village in Punjab’s Roper district. The camp was organised since the area was facing an acute shortage of blood.

However, the camp had to be cancelled after several protesting ‘farmers’ reached the event site and started creating a ruckus.

The farmers reportedly tossed the chairs laid in the camp and chanted slogans against BJP and RSS. They said that they would not allow BJP or RSS to organise any event in the state until the agricultural laws are not scrapped.

Seeing the situation get out of hands, the police was asked to intervene. Additional police forces had to be called in to control the frenzied mob. After a lot of effort, DSP Anandpur Sahib Raminder Singh Kahlon brought the situation under control. Since the situation still remains tense, additional forces have been deployed in the area.

The ruckus forced the RSS volunteers to call off the donation camp. As soon as the event was cancelled the farmers cheered and celebrated by placing their flags inside the camp.

The farmers also threatened that they would make sure that in the future, no one in the area is allowed to buy any goods from shops owned by BJP or RSS supporters.

Besides this camp, RSS has planned two similar blood donation camps in Anandpur Sahib on May 22 and Rupnagar on May 23.

For months now, farmers primarily from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the central government’s agricultural laws. During times like this, when the entire country is grappling with the Cobvid-19 scourge, farmers from these states have refused to yield.

We reported earlier on how the farmers who are returning from the Delhi border post registering their protest against the Farm laws may be acting as the new super-spreaders in Punjab. In fact, Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa in an interview to News18 accepted that the rise in Covid-19 cases in Punjab is in fact linked to the farmer’s protest.