Sunday, May 2, 2021
Home News Reports Adar Poonawalla's factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

“Threats is an understatement. The level of expectations and aggression is really unprecedented. It’s overwhelming. Everyone feels they should get the vaccine. They can’t understand why anyone else should get it before them,” Poonawalla had reportedly said to The Times.

OpIndia Staff
Adar Poonawallah was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details
Adar Poonawalla (Image credit: The Week)
5

The CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out of the country after facing threats from the most powerful men in India after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition members have constantly fear-mongered and demonised him.

Calling out the perpetrators, India Today’s Rahul Kanwal in a shocking revelation has confessed that the most powerful men and others issuing threats to Poonawalla happen to be none other than the ruling party of Maharashtra: Shiv Sena.

While conversing with his colleague covering election results, the anchor got into a monologue describing the COVID-19 situation and temporary migration of Adar Poonawalla. It is then that Rahul Kanwal revealed, “…And I actually saw this. He (Adar Poonawalla) sent me some videos of some Shiv Sena locals showing up outside his factory, giving him the choicest of gaalis (abuses) and saying ‘humko pehle do’ (give us the vaccines first) and this is bizarre.”

To cover up, Rahul Kanwal and ‘serial apology issuer’ Rajdeep Sardesai bashed the supremos of the Bhartiya Janta Party for focusing on West Bengal elections and ‘allowing Kumbh to take place’ when they should have allegedly focused on the vaccine policy and controlling the corona situation. 

Partaking in the blame game or what can be seen as an attempt to whitewash, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi congratulated Adar Poonawalla for his service and saying those in power should be held accountable. Her Tweet read, “Kudos to @SerumInstIndia and @adarpoonawalla for all that they have been doing for the nation. No price quoted is decided without GoI approval. Sad he has been made the misplaced target of attack without holding those in power accountable.”

Meanwhile, Poonawalla through his latest Tweet has assured that the production of Covishield the Covid-19 vaccine is in full swing in Pune and that he will review the production once he is back in the country.

Poonawalla reveals threats he received from powerful people who demanded him urgent supplies of Covishield

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, which manufactures the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine known as Covishield in India, has hinted that he is planning to start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments. Poonawalla made the revelation in an interview with The Times.

He also revealed how he has been facing threats from the powerful.

Poonawalla flew to London to join his wife and two children hours before Britain banned travellers from India eight days ago. Besides business, the reason that prompted Poonawalla to leave India was the incessant and menacing threats he had to endure from those who pressurise and intimidate him to provide them with vaccines. 

He says he has been receiving calls from the most powerful men in India, chief ministers of Indian states, heads of business conglomerates and other influential people who are demanding him of providing them with vaccines even as his organisation is working round the clock to fulfil the vaccine demand. 

“Threats is an understatement. The level of expectations and aggression is really unprecedented. It’s overwhelming. Everyone feels they should get the vaccine. They can’t understand why anyone else should get it before them,” Poonawalla reportedly said to The Times. 

Poonawalla explained the calls he receives normally start with exchanging pleasantries before it drifts in a “very different direction”. “They are saying if you don’t give us the vaccine, it’s not going to be good…It’s not the foul language, it’s the tone. It’s the implication of what they might do if I don’t comply. It’s taking control,” he said.

He further added, “I’m staying here (Britain) extended times because I don’t want to go back to that situation. Everything falls on my shoulders but I can’t do it alone…I don’t want to be in a situation where you are trying to do your job, and just because you can’t supply the needs of X, Y and Z you really don’t want to guess what they are going to do.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
News Reports

How Congress ‘delivered’ Oxygen to Philippines embassy when they had no COVID-19 cases: Jairam Ramesh debunked by S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
S Jaishankar informed that the MEA verified the matter with the Philippines embassy and found that they had no cases of COVID-19

LIVE UPDATES: In WB, 85 seats have a margin of less than 5,000 votes as of now, BJP vs TMC remains a nail-biting match

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Live updates on high octane state assembly elections.

Adar Poonawalla says Covishied production is in full swing, will return to India in a few days after meeting in UK

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla shared the latest update on his meeting with the stakeholders in the UK and production of Covishield.

As Arvind Kejriwal plays politics, doctors of Batra Hospital, where 12 died due to lack of oxygen, question Delhi govt: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Another disaster struck Delhi earlier today when at least 12 people lost their lives in Batra Hospital in Mehrauli

While India battles the second wave of Coronavirus, here is a list of 10 covidiots who mocked India’s vaccination drive

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While many left-liberals demanding free covid-19 vaccine, many of they were seen spreading anti-vaccine propaganda 2 months ago

Recently Popular

Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla hints at starting vaccine production outside India, says he temporarily moved to UK due to threats from the powerful

OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla said Serum Institute will start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,608FansLike
535,962FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com