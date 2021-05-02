The CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out of the country after facing threats from the most powerful men in India after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition members have constantly fear-mongered and demonised him.

Calling out the perpetrators, India Today’s Rahul Kanwal in a shocking revelation has confessed that the most powerful men and others issuing threats to Poonawalla happen to be none other than the ruling party of Maharashtra: Shiv Sena.

While conversing with his colleague covering election results, the anchor got into a monologue describing the COVID-19 situation and temporary migration of Adar Poonawalla. It is then that Rahul Kanwal revealed, “…And I actually saw this. He (Adar Poonawalla) sent me some videos of some Shiv Sena locals showing up outside his factory, giving him the choicest of gaalis (abuses) and saying ‘humko pehle do’ (give us the vaccines first) and this is bizarre.”

To cover up, Rahul Kanwal and ‘serial apology issuer’ Rajdeep Sardesai bashed the supremos of the Bhartiya Janta Party for focusing on West Bengal elections and ‘allowing Kumbh to take place’ when they should have allegedly focused on the vaccine policy and controlling the corona situation.

Partaking in the blame game or what can be seen as an attempt to whitewash, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi congratulated Adar Poonawalla for his service and saying those in power should be held accountable. Her Tweet read, “Kudos to @SerumInstIndia and @adarpoonawalla for all that they have been doing for the nation. No price quoted is decided without GoI approval. Sad he has been made the misplaced target of attack without holding those in power accountable.”

Meanwhile, Poonawalla through his latest Tweet has assured that the production of Covishield the Covid-19 vaccine is in full swing in Pune and that he will review the production once he is back in the country.

Poonawalla reveals threats he received from powerful people who demanded him urgent supplies of Covishield

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, which manufactures the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine known as Covishield in India, has hinted that he is planning to start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments. Poonawalla made the revelation in an interview with The Times.

He also revealed how he has been facing threats from the powerful.

Poonawalla flew to London to join his wife and two children hours before Britain banned travellers from India eight days ago. Besides business, the reason that prompted Poonawalla to leave India was the incessant and menacing threats he had to endure from those who pressurise and intimidate him to provide them with vaccines.

He says he has been receiving calls from the most powerful men in India, chief ministers of Indian states, heads of business conglomerates and other influential people who are demanding him of providing them with vaccines even as his organisation is working round the clock to fulfil the vaccine demand.

“Threats is an understatement. The level of expectations and aggression is really unprecedented. It’s overwhelming. Everyone feels they should get the vaccine. They can’t understand why anyone else should get it before them,” Poonawalla reportedly said to The Times.

Poonawalla explained the calls he receives normally start with exchanging pleasantries before it drifts in a “very different direction”. “They are saying if you don’t give us the vaccine, it’s not going to be good…It’s not the foul language, it’s the tone. It’s the implication of what they might do if I don’t comply. It’s taking control,” he said.

He further added, “I’m staying here (Britain) extended times because I don’t want to go back to that situation. Everything falls on my shoulders but I can’t do it alone…I don’t want to be in a situation where you are trying to do your job, and just because you can’t supply the needs of X, Y and Z you really don’t want to guess what they are going to do.”