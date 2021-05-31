Monday, May 31, 2021
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

Bachner and Singh were reportedly taken to the agency office and questioned late into Sunday night.

Image source: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in an NCB case against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others. Keshav Bachner and Neerav Singh have been summoned to join the investigation against more than 30 individuals.

The statements of both, Bachner and Singh, have been recorded. The two were present at the Bandra residence of Sushant Singh Rajput when the actor committed suicide on the 14th of June, 2020. A total of 35 individuals have been charged in the case, including Rhea Chakraborty and Showik.

The Narcotics Bureau Control had earlier arrested Siddharth Pithani, friend and flat-mate of Sushant Singh Rajput, from Hyderabad in the drugs case linked to the Bollywood actor’s death.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his house last year. After his death, a lot of questions were raised related to his death and involvement of Rhea and her family in Sushant’s alleged emotional and financial exploitation was mentioned in a complaint filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna.

The case eventually got transferred to CBI on Bihar Police request and the Supreme Court’s orders. The case that was intended to be a simple open and shut situation for Mumbai Police has turned into a much bigger conspiracy that includes drug dealings, money laundering and the alleged murder of the actor.

