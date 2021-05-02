On Sunday (May 2), Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and rabid Islamists resorted to threatening, name-calling BJP supporters after initial trends showed a comfortable TMC victory in West Bengal.

The initial tweets by the vicious lot were focused on the dehumanisation of BJP supporters, coupled with vicious expletives and name-calling. While gloating about the possible TMC return to power, Zulfiqar Ali emphasised, “West Bengal vaccinated itself against Sanghi virus.” The insensitive tweet drew parallels between a virus and a BJP supporter, amidst the threat posed to humanity by the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Screengrab of the Twitter post

Another Twitter user order the ‘mother f*cker’ progeny of BJP supporters to show up at 6 pm in the night on social media, assuming that the election result will be known by then.

Screengrab of the Twitter post

Abusive tweets by Islamists, and TMC workers metamorphose into ‘death threats’

While abusive tweets denigrating political rivals are not a new phenomenon, Islamists and TMC supporters decided to take a step forward. They began threatening ‘Sanghis’ with violence, murder, and potential physical harm. Islamist Fahmi Riyaz said, “Would love to see Sanghis getting treatment after TMC wins. Need blood coming out of their head.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Another Twitter user (@Despacito524) shared a picture of a man with a knife, along with the caption “BJP workers after Mamata wins.” He insinuated that BJP workers will be mercilessly stabbed with knives once the incumbent Trinamool Congress returns back to power.

Screengrab of the Twitter post

On Instagram, an account called Despacito had also threatened to harm ‘filthy hindi outsider bastards’ following Mamata Banerjee’s victory. “Bohot charbi chari hai tum logo ki (You guys have become bold). Just wait and watch what we do you filthy Hindi outsider bastards after Mamata wins.”

Screengrab of the Instagram DM

Another Twitter user (@InZizek) threatened, “My dear tamils… this is a warning…if this what you have decided to vote for BJP… there will be consequences… you will be hunted down like hunger games. Trust me.” He further warned of a ‘Sanghi hunting season’ with no mercy and irrespective of blood relations. “There will be a sanghi hunting season…No mercy..No same blood…No brother or sister.”

Screengrab of the Twitter post

TMC workers gherao BJP office in Kolkata

As per initial trends, TMC is ahead in the state of West Bengal in at least 200 seats. As trends showed a landslide victory for Mamata Banerjee led TMC, the workers of the party have now reportedly gheraoed the BJP office in Hastings, Kolkata. After the predicted decisive victory for TMC, there have been fears that BJP workers and those who supported and voted for the party might face backlash from the TMC and its workers.

The euphoria of TMC workers was also visible in Asansol. After the Election Commission asked the officials and police to ensure that no congregations are allowed post-election results, the Bengal police was seen instructing TMC party workers to stop their celebrations and maintain protocol amidst rising COVID-19 cases. Instead of paying heed to what Bengal police were asking them to comply with, the TMC workers were seen bursting a fire cracker right next to the police officer to intimidate the officer.