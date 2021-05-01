Saturday, May 1, 2021
Government and Policy
Updated:

As others play politics, Yogi Adityanath gets to work: Says UP has received 1 crore Covid-19 vaccines for 18 to 45 age group

On April 19, the Centre had announced that individuals above the age of 18 years are eligible for the Coronavirus vaccination from 1 May

OpIndia Staff
UP receives 1 crore vaccine doses for 3rd phase, announces Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: Swarajya)
2

On Saturday (May 1), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state has received about 1 crore Coronavirus vaccine doses to kickstart the third phase of the vaccination drive. The development comes days after the government had placed the order for vaccine doses following the Centre’s decision to immunise individuals between the age of 18-45 years.

While speaking to the media, Yogi Adityanath informed, “We ordered 1 crore vaccines. We have received vaccines for 45+ category too. We have purchased directly from the companies. We have also floated global tenders for 5 crore vaccines in the state. I am sure that we will be able to take this forward successfully.”

It must be mentioned that Yogi Adityanath had earlier tweeted that orders for 50 lakh doses each of Covishield and Covaxin were placed with both indigenous vaccine manufacturers in India, Sreum In. At the same time, he had informed that additional doses would be provided by the Centre. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had assured that a comprehensive action plan was under preparation to conduct the third phase of vaccination starting May 1.

On April 19, the Centre had announced that individuals above the age of 18 years will be eligible for the Coronavirus vaccination programme from 1st May. The Union government had also permitted States to directly procure vaccines from the manufactures. As the vaccination programme kickstarts in Uttar Pradesh, several States have been crying foul over the inadequate supply of vaccines.

States defer vaccination drive, citing shortage

On Friday (April 30), the Tamil Nadu government informed that there is a shortage of vaccines in the State. As such, the third phase of the vaccination drive has been deferred. State Health Secretary Dr. J Radha Krishnan said that individuals above the age of 45 years can however get vaccinated against the Wuhan Coronavirus. The State is now in touch with Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech to ascertain the rapid delivery of 1.5 crore vaccines.

At the same, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the third phase of the vaccination drive will not commence in the National Capital from May 1 onwards. He had also directed people to not visit Coronavirus Vaccination Centres (CVCs). He said, “The vaccines have not reached us till now. We are in touch with the manufacturers and the first batch of 300,000 doses of Covishield vaccine is likely to arrive in a day or two. Hence, I request people not to throng vaccination centres. Once we receive the doses, I will formally announce the date of launch of the mega vaccination drive.”

Similarly, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the third phase of vaccination might be delayed due to lack of ‘enough’ Coronavirus doses. “I feel that we may not start by that time…We are not getting adequate doses of vaccines. That is why we are facing problems. We have staff and required infrastructure for vaccination,” he said about the vaccination drive originally scheduled on May 1.

The Brihanmumbai Metropolitan Corporation (BMC) had also stopped vaccination in Mumbai. “Owing to non-availability of vaccine stock, no vaccination will be conducted at any government/BMC/private vaccination centre for the next three days (April 30 to May 2). All efforts are being made to make more stock available and resume the drive. We urge Mumbaikars to cooperate with BMC,” it said on Friday.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

