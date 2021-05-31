OpIndia CEO Rahul Roushan while in an interview Big Tech and the alleged ‘Congress toolkit’ explained how the content being marked as manipulated media by Twitter is only bad news for the Congress party.

While talking about the repercussions of the ‘toolkit’, Rahul Roushan remarked that no Congress supporter can deny that the propaganda mentioned in the toolkit actually matches the deeds of the party and the left ecosystem.

On Congress’s allegations against the BJP of reverse-engineering the toolkit, Roushan (from 35:00) said, “(They) are saying that whatever Congress and the left ecosystem are doing which results in propaganda against India is not part of a conspiracy but a natural reaction.”

Rahul Roushan’s interaction on Big Tech vs the Government of India

Roushan opined that the allegation of being driven by a toolkit can still be defended, however, claiming that the party’s reaction to the current scenario was not basis any motivated document but a natural and expected response is indefensible.

Big tech vs the Government of India

When asked about the shenanigans of Twitter and its non-compliance to the new rules released for social media platforms by the government, Roushan said that there has to be a cost attached for non-compliance.

Roushan advocated that it is necessary to get digital platforms to abide by the law of the land in a constitutional framework that is followed in most democracies.

The government of India had recently come up with a strongly worded rebuttal to Twitter’s misleading and obfuscating statements to media today regarding Indian law and its so-called policies.

‘Toolkit’ to defame India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The alleged toolkit claimed by the AICC created an upheaval on social media platforms early this month advocating ways to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India amidst the raging pandemic. The four-page document gave a detailed description of how to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defame Hindus, get ‘tailored’ articles attacking the Indian government in international media, and generally fan an anti-Modi hatred among the masses.

Incidentally, every propaganda mentioned in the document resembled the modus operandi of Congress party workers and supporters leading to suspicion. Consequently, following a complaint by the Congress party, Twitter attached a ‘manipulated media’ label to tweets.

The Government of India objected to the same and said, “In its communication to Twitter, the Ministry has stated that a complaint has already been made by one of the concerned parties before local law enforcement agency questioning the veracity of the toolkit and the same is under investigation.”