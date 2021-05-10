Monday, May 10, 2021
YouTuber Rahul Vohra’s wife shares video recorded before his death, alleges medical negligence at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital

The hospital that Rahul was admitted to, the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur, was inaugurated by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in October 2019 along with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

On Sunday (May 9), popular YouTuber and content creator Rahul Vohra passed away after succumbing to Covid-19 related complications. Now, his wife has shared a video on Instagram, presumably of Rahul’s final moments, depicting a crestfallen Rahul Vohra appealing for medical attention. She blamed the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the hospital where Rahul was admitted, for Rahul’s death and sought ‘justice’.

The Instagram post read, “Justice for every Rahul. Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata (Everyone knows that my Rahul left us but no one knows how he died). Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur Delhi. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. Ummeed karti hun mere pati ko insaaf milega. Ek aur Rahul is duniya se nhi Jana chahiye (This is the kind of treatment he got. I hope my husband will get justice. Another Rahul should not die in this manner) #justiceforirahulvohra.”

In the video, Rahul could be seen with an oxygen mask saying, “Iski bohot keemat hai aaj ke time pe. Bina iske mareez na chhatpata jaata hai. Kuch nahi aata isme, kuch bhi nahi aa raha (This is very valuable in today’s time. Without this, patients suffer. But nothing is coming through this one, nothing at all).” He added that whenever he called an attendant for assistance with something, they would tell him that they will come back in a minute, and then disappear.

The hospital that Rahul was admitted to, the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur, was inaugurated by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in October 2019 along with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. It is a government-run hospital under the Delhi Government.

In a Facebook post on May 4, Rahul Vohra had informed his followers that he was Coronavirus positive. He said that he had been admitted to a hospital but showed no recovery signs, even after 4 days. “Is there any hospital, where oxygen beds are available? My oxygen levels are decreasing gradually. There is none to look after me? I am posting this in a very helpless state. My family members are unable to handle the situation,” he had lamented.

A day prior to his death, Rahul Vohra wrote his last message. “If I had received proper treatment, then, I possibly would have survived.” For the last time, he had shared his name, age, hospital name, bed, and floor number in hopes of a last-minute miracle. “I will be reborn again and do great work. I have lost all courage now,” he had concluded his message.

