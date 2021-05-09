Sunday, May 9, 2021
Home News Reports Fans pay tribute to YouTuber Rahul Vohra after he succumbs to Covid-19 hours after...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Fans pay tribute to YouTuber Rahul Vohra after he succumbs to Covid-19 hours after helpless Facebook post seeking ‘better treatment’

"I will be reborn again and do great work. I have lost all courage now," Rahul Vohra wrote in his last Facebook post

OpIndia Staff
Fans remember Youtuber Rahul Vohra after he dies of Coronavirus
Youtuber Rahul Vohra (Photo Credits: India Today)
378

On Sunday (May 9), popular YouTuber and content creator Rahul Vohra passed away after succumbing to Covid-19 related complications. The news of his demise came days after he pleaded to his Facebook followers to arrange for an oxygen bed.

The development was confirmed on Facebook by the Director of the Asmita Theatre Group, Arvind Gaur. “Rahul Vohra is no more. My talented actor has passed away. Only yesterday, Rahul had lamented that he wouldn’t die if he had received better treatment. Yesterday evening, he was shifted from Rajeev Gandhi Hospital to Ayushman hospital in Dwarka. Sorry, we couldn’t save you. We are your killers,” he wrote paying his last homage. Gaur also shared the video of his cremation on Facebook.

In a Facebook post on May 4, Rahul Vohra had informed his followers that he was Coronavirus positive. He said that he had been admitted to a hospital but showing no signs of recovery, even after 4 days. “Is there any hospital, where oxygen beds are available? My oxygen levels are decreasing gradually. There is none to look after me? I am posting this in a very helpless state. My family members are unable to handle the situation,” he had lamented.

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Rahul Vohra

A day prior to his death, Rahul Vohra wrote his last message. “If I had received proper treatment, then, I possibly would have survived.” For the last time, he had shared his name, age, hospital name, bed, and floor number in hopes of a last-minute miracle. “I will be reborn again and do great work. I have lost all courage now,” he had concluded his message.

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Rahul Vohra

Tributes pour in for Rahul Vohra after his death

After learning about his untimely demise, several fans and fellow YouTubers took to social media to pay tribute to the late Youtuber. Filmmaker Onir tweeted, “Shocked &Very sad to hear that @Rahulvohhra is no more. Last year same time I was having a 2 mins lockdown filmmaking competition. He used to participate every week with a funny film. So young and gone. Rest In Peace.”

One Twitter user, Pankaj Purohit wrote, “One of my favourite youtuber Rahul Vohra passed away and he also posted on Facebook but no one helped him. Om Shanti.”

Popular Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “Extremely shocked to hear about passing of Rahul Vohra. I used to talk to him in the very early times of my career. Very humble and skilled personality. His passing away is a complete shock. I don’t have words. A talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family. Om shanti”

One Vishal Dixit wrote, “The guy declared his death and now he’s no more. Imagine the pain he had suffered.”

Rahul Vohra was just 35 years old at the time of his death. He had 1.2 million followers on Facebook and over a lac subscribers on Youtube. He was popular on both social media platforms for his creative sketches. Vohra is one of the several personalities who have lost lives in the 2nd wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hemkunt Foundation, Rana Ayyub and Jignesh Mevani: How Covid-19 fundraisers could possibly be violating FCRA laws

Anurag -
A deep dive into fundraisers for Covid relief with questionable management which may be violating FCRA laws.
World

Chinese state media Editor accuses Subramanian Swamy of being ‘ungrateful’ over ‘war on COVID’, it doesn’t go down well for him

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state media Global Times Editor Hu Xijin on Sunday accused BJP leader Subramanian Swamy of being 'ungrateful' after he tweeted that India is...

Patanjali was the first Indian company to publish a research paper on the new Covid-19 drug approved by DCGI: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Patanjali had published a research paper on use of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose for Covid-19 treatment in March 2020

West Bengal: BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta files a complaint with the police on targeted persecution of its party workers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dasgupta in his complaint to the police mentioned on record the names of all 260 victims, some of whom have been unable to return home after the TMC goons unleashed violence post their victory in the state.

Netizens call out actor Sonu Sood’s claims of arranging for plasma, bed for COVID patients

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After multiple media reports and social media posts on how Sonu Sood was helping out migrants go back home last year amid the nationwide lockdown, Sood had written an autobiography, 'I am no no messiah'.

Here is how The Lancet used dubious sources to blame Modi Govt for the Covid crisis

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Following the abrogation of Article 370, The Lancet had issued a strong condemnation of the Indian Government.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Kalra
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion
Read more
News Reports

Comedian Sanket Bhosale who had featured in ad mocking Rahul Gandhi booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, on the pretext of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
World

Chinese research paper, published 6 years ago by Chinese military backed authors, discussed weaponising Coronavirus: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A 2015 research paper by Chinese scientists reveals nefarious plans to weaponise the SARS Coronavirus against the world.
Read more
News Reports

Call girl from Thailand passes away in Lucknow due to Covid-19, had come to India recently with help from agent Salman

OpIndia Staff -
A call girl from Thailand has passed away in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh at the Lohia Hospital due to Covid-19.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,885FansLike
540,465FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com