Fans remember Youtuber Rahul Vohra after he dies of Coronavirus

On Sunday (May 9), popular YouTuber and content creator Rahul Vohra passed away after succumbing to Covid-19 related complications. The news of his demise came days after he pleaded to his Facebook followers to arrange for an oxygen bed.

The development was confirmed on Facebook by the Director of the Asmita Theatre Group, Arvind Gaur. “Rahul Vohra is no more. My talented actor has passed away. Only yesterday, Rahul had lamented that he wouldn’t die if he had received better treatment. Yesterday evening, he was shifted from Rajeev Gandhi Hospital to Ayushman hospital in Dwarka. Sorry, we couldn’t save you. We are your killers,” he wrote paying his last homage. Gaur also shared the video of his cremation on Facebook.

In a Facebook post on May 4, Rahul Vohra had informed his followers that he was Coronavirus positive. He said that he had been admitted to a hospital but showing no signs of recovery, even after 4 days. “Is there any hospital, where oxygen beds are available? My oxygen levels are decreasing gradually. There is none to look after me? I am posting this in a very helpless state. My family members are unable to handle the situation,” he had lamented.

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Rahul Vohra

A day prior to his death, Rahul Vohra wrote his last message. “If I had received proper treatment, then, I possibly would have survived.” For the last time, he had shared his name, age, hospital name, bed, and floor number in hopes of a last-minute miracle. “I will be reborn again and do great work. I have lost all courage now,” he had concluded his message.

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Rahul Vohra

Tributes pour in for Rahul Vohra after his death

After learning about his untimely demise, several fans and fellow YouTubers took to social media to pay tribute to the late Youtuber. Filmmaker Onir tweeted, “Shocked &Very sad to hear that @Rahulvohhra is no more. Last year same time I was having a 2 mins lockdown filmmaking competition. He used to participate every week with a funny film. So young and gone. Rest In Peace.”

Shocked &Very sad to hear that @Rahulvohhra is no more. Last year same time I was having a 2 mins lockdown film making competition. He used to participate every week with a funny film. So young and gone. Rest In Peacehttps://t.co/IITMV5nuyFhttps://t.co/mtp3jbYwVa — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) May 9, 2021

One Twitter user, Pankaj Purohit wrote, “One of my favourite youtuber Rahul Vohra passed away and he also posted on Facebook but no one helped him. Om Shanti.”

One of the my favourite youtuber #RahulVohra passed Away and he also posted on Facebook but no one helped him. 😭😢 @irahulvohra ॐ शांति🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dnbnWv9wSz — Pankaj Purohit (@pkj820) May 9, 2021

Popular Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “Extremely shocked to hear about passing of Rahul Vohra. I used to talk to him in the very early times of my career. Very humble and skilled personality. His passing away is a complete shock. I don’t have words. A talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family. Om shanti”

One Vishal Dixit wrote, “The guy declared his death and now he’s no more. Imagine the pain he had suffered.”

The guy declared his death, and now he’s no more. Imagine the pain he had suffered. 😢#RIP🙏#RahulVohra pic.twitter.com/q3OwbH2bJB — Vishal Dixit (@techieto) May 9, 2021

Rahul Vohra was just 35 years old at the time of his death. He had 1.2 million followers on Facebook and over a lac subscribers on Youtube. He was popular on both social media platforms for his creative sketches. Vohra is one of the several personalities who have lost lives in the 2nd wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in India.