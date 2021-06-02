2-year-old raped in UP’s Bahraich district, accused shot at while trying to flee: Details

A 2-year-old girl was kidnapped by a 35-year-old who raped her and left her bleeding in a school’s toilet. The heart-wrenching incident is from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district where the accused lifted a two-year-old girl sleeping outside her home.

When the villagers went in search of the girl, they nabbed the accused who was strolling out the school to check the situation. He then revealed that he had hidden the girl in the school’s toilet. The accused was immediately handed over to the police. However, since he made an attempt to flee from custody, he was shot at by the police and sustained injuries.

Bahraich Police in an update on Twitter informed that Mangre had kidnapped the girl at around 1 am on June 22. The girl while being treated at Bharaich Medical College succumbed to her injuries.

“The accused has been arrested under POCSO Act and NSA. However, while being taken to the court for remand after a medical check-up, the accused tried to flee and ran towards a forest. When the accused did not stop after air-firing, he had to be shot at to be taken back into custody,” the police note added.

Update by Bharaich Police on Nanpara crime. Image Source: Twitter

The villagers initially thought the girl must have been picked up by a wild animal and went in search of her. When found in a school’s toilet 100 metres away from home, the minor was rushed to the Nanpara community health centre. Owing to her critical condition, she was then referred to the district hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

SP Sujata Singh arrived at the spot to inspect the situation and talk to the victim’s family and the villagers. Owing to the tense situation, a police force from five stations has been deployed in the village. Singh also informed that considering the gravity of the crime, the police will invoke NSA against the accused.