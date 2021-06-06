51 crude bombs recovered near BJP party office in Kolkata

As per inputs from Military Intelligence (MI) unit, the Anti Rowdy Section of Kolkata Police recovered 51 crude bombs filled in sacks from Khidirpore crossing near the BJP office in Kolkata, West Bengal, at around 8 pm on Saturday.

Based on the input shared by the Military Intelligence, Anti Rowdy Section of Kolkata Police recovered 51 bombs from Hastings crossing area, near BJP Party office: Sources#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/zubooIg7vm — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

As per a Times Now report, the bombs were kept in four sacks and found just 20 meters away from the BJP office.

Informing that the explosion of so many bombs could have lead to serious damage, a senior official said, “We have started an investigation to find out how the bombs came there. The CCTV footage is also being examined.”

Investigation into the matter using CCTV footage as well as other means is underway to determine who placed the bag of bombs and the intention of the culprit.

Sexual violence, targeted attacks and use of state machinery

The Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA) has submitted a report on the post-poll violence in West Bengal where they have documented the concerted campaign against opposition party workers by the cadres of the Trinamool Congress.

In the report, the GIA states that the victims primarily belong to the very marginal sections of Hindu society which have voted for the BJP in the assembly elections. The report says, “The main modus operandi of the TMC is to debilitate political opponents by targeting their bodies, economic resources and their psychological wellbeing. This involves physical and sexual attacks, destruction of living spaces, property and means of production however small they are.”

Raising grave concerns over the prevailing situation in West Bengal, the report suggests action against police officers as well who failed to perform their constitutional duties. It also recommends inquiries by the National Commission for Human Rights, National Commission for Protection of Children, National Commission for women, National Commission for Scheduled Castes and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

11-year-old boy killed in crude bomb explosion

In May, an 11-year-old boy from West Bengal’s Birbhum district was killed in a crude bomb explosion.

The bomb was kept in a box near a canal in Khatipur village when the boy accidentally came in contact with it and died on the spot as the bomb exploded.

The Birbhum Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi had informed, “We have received a complaint and started a specific case against unknown people.”

Calcutta HC orders for sending displaced people home

As the post-poll violence in West Bengal forced people to flee from their homes, the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the authorities to take steps to send these people back to their homes.

The five-judge bench, comprising of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal Court and justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar ordered that if the authorities failed to comply with the order, the court will have to take necessary steps for ensuring people’s safe return to their homes.