Another one of the accused in the assault and gang-rape of a Bangladeshi woman in Bengaluru was shot by the police after he tried to attack and escape from the police custody on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the Bengaluru police had received a tip-off on the kingpin Shahbaz, who was staying at the Rampura area in the city. The police raided the residence on Tuesday to capture the culprit in the gang-rape incident that had created a massive uproar across the country. On seeing the police party, the accused attacked the police using a knife and tried to flee.

However, the police opened fire at him in self-defence that resulted in the accused suffering minor injuries. The accused Shahbaz has been taken to the hospital for treatment, said the police.

The incident comes days after two of his accomplices were shot at and injured by the Bengaluru police during an escape attempt. The Bengaluru police have arrested ten people so far in connection with the case.

Victim brought to Bengaluru from Kerala

According to the Bengaluru police, the victim Bangladeshi woman, who was gang-raped in Bengaluru by four of her compatriots, has been brought to the city from Kerala.

“Our team traced her and bought her from Kozhikode in Kerala,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr SD Sharanappa said.

The 22-year-old woman was subjected to medical tests at the Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals for the assault and rape. As per the police, the woman was trafficked to India by Mohammed Babu, a resident of Dhubri in Assam, about three years ago.

The accused persons, also Bangladeshi immigrants, had thrashed her following a financial dispute, and later four of them gang-raped her a week ago, the police said.

Two accused had tried to escape, police fired shots

On May 28, the Bengaluru police had fired shots at two of the accused, involved in the viral gang-rape incident of a Bangladeshi citizen, during an encounter. The accused, namely Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar, and Hakeel, have been arrested on Thursday in connection to the case.

The four accused were taken on Friday morning to Karegowda Layout in K. Channasandra, where they stayed on rent. At that time, accused Sagar and Ridoy attacked the police and tried to escape. The cops then opened fire in the act of self-defence. Both the accused sustained bullet wounds in their legs during the scuffle.

Ridoy is apparently a TikTok star in Bangladesh with over 71 thousand followers.

The Case:

A horrific video had gone viral on social media recently where four men and a woman were seen sexually assaulting and torturing a young woman. The footage had caused outrage all over, and police officials in several states were alerted to find the culprits.

By tracing the chain of video forwards, the Assam police were able to locate its origin to a mobile phone in the city of Bengaluru. Immediately, the Bengaluru City Police was alerted, and special teams were deployed to track down the perpetrators. The four men and a female accused were all arrested from a rented house in Avalahalli in Ramamurthy Nagar.

Reportedly, all the accused worked as labourers. According to the police, the victim, a Bangladeshi woman, was illegally trafficked to India under the pretext of a job and was later forced into prostitution. Although she was able to flee, the accused hunted her down. They had then assaulted and gang-raped her with the help of their female aide.

Meanwhile, two cases were also registered by the Hatirjheel Police in Bangladesh under the pornography act and the human trafficking act. One of the prime accused, Ridoy Babo, was identified by the Tejgaon division police through his social media accounts. His uncle, mother, and residents also identified him from the viral video. He was a resident of Moghbazar in Dhaka and came to India 3-4 months ago after being evicted from his house for disorderly conduct.