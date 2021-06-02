Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Home Crime Shahbaz, another accused in Bangladeshi woman gang-rape case attempts to flee, gets shot...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Shahbaz, another accused in Bangladeshi woman gang-rape case attempts to flee, gets shot by Bengaluru police

Shahbaz had attempted to flee after attacking police personnel with a knife. He received minor injuries when the police fired in self-defence. Shahbaz was later taken to the hospital for treatment, said the police.

OpIndia Staff
Another accused in Bangladeshi woman rape case shot by police, was trying to flee
Bengaluru rape case accused Shahbaz/ Image Source: news18
340

Another one of the accused in the assault and gang-rape of a Bangladeshi woman in Bengaluru was shot by the police after he tried to attack and escape from the police custody on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the Bengaluru police had received a tip-off on the kingpin Shahbaz, who was staying at the Rampura area in the city. The police raided the residence on Tuesday to capture the culprit in the gang-rape incident that had created a massive uproar across the country. On seeing the police party, the accused attacked the police using a knife and tried to flee.

However, the police opened fire at him in self-defence that resulted in the accused suffering minor injuries. The accused Shahbaz has been taken to the hospital for treatment, said the police.

The incident comes days after two of his accomplices were shot at and injured by the Bengaluru police during an escape attempt. The Bengaluru police have arrested ten people so far in connection with the case.

Victim brought to Bengaluru from Kerala

According to the Bengaluru police, the victim Bangladeshi woman, who was gang-raped in Bengaluru by four of her compatriots, has been brought to the city from Kerala.

“Our team traced her and bought her from Kozhikode in Kerala,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr SD Sharanappa said.

The 22-year-old woman was subjected to medical tests at the Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals for the assault and rape. As per the police, the woman was trafficked to India by Mohammed Babu, a resident of Dhubri in Assam, about three years ago.

The accused persons, also Bangladeshi immigrants, had thrashed her following a financial dispute, and later four of them gang-raped her a week ago, the police said.

Two accused had tried to escape, police fired shots

On May 28, the Bengaluru police had fired shots at two of the accused, involved in the viral gang-rape incident of a Bangladeshi citizen, during an encounter. The accused, namely Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar, and Hakeel, have been arrested on Thursday in connection to the case.

The four accused were taken on Friday morning to Karegowda Layout in K. Channasandra, where they stayed on rent. At that time, accused Sagar and Ridoy attacked the police and tried to escape. The cops then opened fire in the act of self-defence. Both the accused sustained bullet wounds in their legs during the scuffle.

Ridoy is apparently a TikTok star in Bangladesh with over 71 thousand followers.

The Case:

A horrific video had gone viral on social media recently where four men and a woman were seen sexually assaulting and torturing a young woman. The footage had caused outrage all over, and police officials in several states were alerted to find the culprits.

By tracing the chain of video forwards, the Assam police were able to locate its origin to a mobile phone in the city of Bengaluru. Immediately, the Bengaluru City Police was alerted, and special teams were deployed to track down the perpetrators. The four men and a female accused were all arrested from a rented house in Avalahalli in Ramamurthy Nagar.

Reportedly, all the accused worked as labourers. According to the police, the victim, a Bangladeshi woman, was illegally trafficked to India under the pretext of a job and was later forced into prostitution. Although she was able to flee, the accused hunted her down. They had then assaulted and gang-raped her with the help of their female aide.

Meanwhile, two cases were also registered by the Hatirjheel Police in Bangladesh under the pornography act and the human trafficking act. One of the prime accused, Ridoy Babo, was identified by the Tejgaon division police through his social media accounts. His uncle, mother, and residents also identified him from the viral video. He was a resident of Moghbazar in Dhaka and came to India 3-4 months ago after being evicted from his house for disorderly conduct.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsviral video rape, Bangladeshi woman, Bengaluru rape case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’: Juhi Chawla’s 5G suit hearing interrupted by man singing songs, Delhi HC to issue contempt notice

OpIndia Staff -
After a man repeatedly disrupted hearing of Juhi Chawla's suit against 5G by singing sons from her movies, court ordered contempt case
Variety

When Paris was overwhelmed with decomposed human corpses and ran out of burial places: The story of the Catacombs

Sanghamitra -
The Catacombs of Paris are the image of a scary world of the dead beneath the city of lights. Six to seven million human skeletons are stored there, stacked up in underground tunnels.

#FauciLeaks: Dr Fauci was informed in early 2020 that ‘the virus looks engineered’, emails add steam to ‘lab-made pandemic’ theories

News Reports Anurag -
Dr Fauci emails obtained by US media points out to possibilities that the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan lab.

Samajwadi MP ST Hasan says deaths due to Covid are the result of BJP messing with Islamic Sharia laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan said that heavenly catastrophes like cyclones and pandemic are happening because BJP has upset Muslims during the 7 years of its rule.

National Herald consulting editor hosts discussion on Rahul Gandhi unfollowing Twitter accounts, this is the wisdom that came out

Social Media Nirwa Mehta -
One of the most riveting discussions on political landscape in India in recent times.

Ayurveda shop owner attacked with swords and stones by a group of seven men in Amritsar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Seven men armed with swords and stones attacked Ayurveda shop owner Shamsher Singh in Amritsar, vandalised the shop

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
Entertainment

Scripted praise, planned fights: Reports say controversies in Indian Idol are faked to boost TRP after Kishore Kumar episode sparks row

OpIndia Staff -
Controversies on Indian Idol are 'planned gimmicks' to boost TRPs for the show, a report on Bollywood Hungama says.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,738FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com