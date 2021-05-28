Friday, May 28, 2021
Viral rape video: 2 of the arrested accused attack Bengaluru police to escape custody, get shot in return

In the viral rape video case, accused Sagar and Ridoy attacked the police and tried to escape. The cops then opened fire in an act of self-defense. Both the accused sustained bullet wounds in their legs during the scuffle.

OpIndia Staff
Viral rape video: Two accused attack Bengaluru police, get shot in return
Injured Ridoy Babo, and Sagar, image via The Hindu
2

On Friday (May 28), the Bengaluru police fired shots at two of the accused, involved in the viral gang-rape incident of a Bangladeshi citizen, during an encounter. It must be mentioned that all the accused, namely, Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar, and Hakeel were arrested on Thursday in connection to the case.

As per reports, the four accused were taken on Friday morning to Karegowda Layout in K. Channasandra, where they stayed on rent. At that time, accused Sagar and Ridoy attacked the police and tried to escape. The cops then opened fire in an act of self-defense. Both the accused sustained bullet wounds in their legs during the scuffle. They are now undergoing treatment at a government medical hospital.

Ridoy is apparently a TikTok star in Bangladesh with over 71 thousand followers.

The accused were shot at by Police Inspector (Ramamurthy Nagar) Melvin Francis when the duo attacked ACP (Banaswadi) NS Sakri and other police personnel in the team. In a statement, the police informed, “Both were shot at their knees before they were nabbed and are now being treated at a government hospital.” The cops further said that a special team has been constituted to track the victim, who was forced into an international prostitution ring. The victim is believed to be in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

5 accused in the viral gang rape video case arrested by Bengaluru police

Recently, a video had gone viral on social media where 4 men and a woman were seen sexually assaulting and torturing a young woman. The video had caused outrage all over and police officials in several states were alerted to find the culprits.

By tracing the chain of video forwards, the Assam police were able to locate its origin to a mobile phone in the city of Bengaluru. Immediately, the Bengaluru City Police was alerted and special teams were deployed to track down the perpetrators. The four men, and a female accused were all arrested from a rented house in Avalahalli in Ramamurthy Nagar.

Reportedly, all the accused worked as laborers. According to the police, the victim, a Bangladeshi woman, was illegally trafficked to India under the pretext of a job and was later forced into prostitution. Although she was able to flee, the accused hunted her down. They had then assaulted and gang-raped her with the help of their female aide.

Meanwhile, two cases were also registered by the Hatirjheel Police in Bangladesh under the pornography act and the human trafficking act. One of the prime accused, Ridoy Babo, was identified by the Tejgaon division police through his social media accounts. His uncle, mother, and local residents also identified him from the viral video. He was a resident of Moghbazar in Dhaka and came to India 3-4 months ago, after being evicted from his house for disorderly conduct. He is reportedly a TikTok star with over 71K followers.

