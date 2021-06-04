Friday, June 4, 2021
Home Editor's picks Amanatullah Khan warns against demolishing mosques inside Govt premises in Central Vista project, Imam...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Amanatullah Khan warns against demolishing mosques inside Govt premises in Central Vista project, Imam says don’t fall for propaganda

MLA Amanatullah Khan has written to PM Narendra Modi Thursday asking that no mosques should be demolished during the Central Vista renovation project. Khan has shared that both Krishi Bhawan and the Vice President's residence have mosques in the premises and any damage to them will not be tolerated.

OpIndia Staff
Amanatullah Khan starts his communal antics against Central Vista project, warns against damaging mosques in govt premises
AAP leader Amanatullah Khan (L),Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque
128

Apart from the Congress Party, the Aam Aadmi Party has also joined the fray in an attempt to hinder the ongoing Central Vista Project. Islamist AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has written to PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, ‘warning’ him against demolishing mosques inside govt premises under the Central Vista project. Amanatullah Khan is also the chief of Delhi’s Sunni Waqf Board.

In the letter, Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, voiced concern that people on social media have shared their fears that some mosques were “on the verge of being demolished” as a result of the project.

Screenshot of Amanatullah Khan’s Tweet where he shared the letter written by him to PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader wrote in Hindi: “Zabta Ganj mosque at Mansingh Road, the mosque at Vice President’s residence and the mosque at Krishi Bhawan may face damage due to the Central Vista project. I will discuss the issue with PMO and Hardeep S Puri (Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister). No damage to these mosques will be tolerated.”

Screenshot of Amanatullah Khan’s Tweet

Khan stated that he really hoped that the central government would provide assurance within 10 days of receiving his letter that no Waqf property will be demolished or its character altered as a result of the Central Vista project, in order to prevent any legal action.

One of the mosques regarding which the AAP leader has raised concerns is reportedly inside the premises of the Vice President’s residence. The other one is at Krishi Bhawan and the third is the Zabta Ganj mosque at Mansingh Road.

Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque asks Muslim not to fall for propaganda, assures mosque would remain safe

Interestingly, after the warning issued by Amanatullah Khan, the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque at Mansingh Road, Asad Khan Falahi, has assured that there is no threat to the mosque and asked people of his community not to fall for fake news and propaganda circulating on social media.

The cleric said that he has had a word with the administration and also has the documents and blueprint of the Central Vista Project. He assures that the mosque will not be affected in any manner during the Central Vista construction. He urges Muslims not to be fooled by unfounded rumours.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his Hinduphobia

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Amanatullah Khan is known for his antics to flare up communal tension by his Islamist politics.

Amanatullah Khan, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), recently made a veiled genocidal remark about Hindus while remarking on the country’s rampant mucormycosis (black fungus) epidemic. In his tweet on Saturday (May 22), Khan wrote, “Orange fungus is the root of other fungi in the society.” His carefully worded tweet was aimed at mocking the saffron colour, which is linked with the Hindu religion.

On April 7, Aam Aadmi Party legislator and Amanatullah Khan threatened violence against Hindu priest Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the Mahant of Dasna Temple over his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. 

In accordance with the Sharia (Islamic law), AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had earlier issued a death threat calling for the beheading of Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. 

Taking action against his tweet which called for the beheading of the temple priest, Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Similarly, in the violence which erupted on December 15, 2019, when Islamist mobs rampaged across the national capital under the guise of anti-CAA protests, Amanatullah Khan was seen leading the disturbances in Jamia Nagar. That same day, chants of “Hinduon se Azadi” were heard in the same place. During the violent riots, buses were also set on fire. The Delhi Police raided Jamia Millia Islamia University on the same night, entering the campus to apprehend the criminals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP politics, communal tension in Delhi, Delhi Central Vista
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Amanatullah Khan warns against demolishing mosques inside Govt premises in Central Vista project, Imam says don’t fall for propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
After the warning issued by Amanatullah Khan, the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque assured that there is no threat to the mosque and asked Muslims not to fall for propaganda.
News Reports

18 instances when the opposition spokespersons have resorted to abuses, threats and attacks against BJP opponents

OpIndia Staff -
A host of opposition spokespersons have often taken to abusive, ugly and boorish behaviour during TV debates to criticise and attack the BJP representatives

Event 201: Attended by Gates representative, Chinese CDC and others, a simulation to deal with a Coronavirus pandemic month before 1st reported Covid-19 case

Editor's picks K Bhattacharjee -
Event 201 was organised on the 18th of October, 2019, a month before the first suspected case of Covid-19 in Hubei, China.

Trump blasts Fauci after release of Covid-19 emails, says it vindicates his ‘lab origin’ theory and demands China pay $10 Trillion

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Trump said even his opponents are grudgingly accepting that he was right about the Covid-19 virus emerging from a Wuhan Lab

Cases of Wuhan virus surge in Bahrain, UAE despite Chinese vaccine, countries opt for Pfizer booster doses

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a separate trial in Serbia, 29% of 150 participants were found to have zero antibodies against the virus even after three months. In addition, the average age of the people who participated in the Serbian study was higher than 65.

If a bullet is destined to get me, it will come with my name: Assassination of former army chief who coordinated Operation Blue Star

Political History of India Anurag -
Between the 1st and 10th of June 1986, PM Indira Gandhi had launched operation Blue Star to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Rapper MC Kode goes missing after cryptic Instagram post, viral image of his ‘dead body’ fake

OpIndia Staff -
A week after his old rap videos where he used filthy, abusive slurs against Hindus went viral, rapper MC Kode has posted a note in Instagram suggesting that he is contemplating suicide.
Read more
News Reports

The MC Kode Saga: More abusive videos surface where he can be seen making rape remarks, attempts to whitewash ‘mistakes’ after fake apology

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian rapper earned a lot of notoriety over the past couple of days. He goes by the stage name of MC Kode.
Read more
News Reports

‘Namaz will happen, won’t let them (Hindus) have wedding procession without permission’: AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali on Noorpur Dalit violence

OpIndia Staff -
On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu's home when they were attacked by people from a mosque
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leaders ate biscuits from same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog’: Assam CM thanks RaGa while recollecting that ‘famous meeting’

OpIndia Staff -
Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders were so habituated to insult that they ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul's dog Pidi was taking biscuits.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,260FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com