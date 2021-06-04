Apart from the Congress Party, the Aam Aadmi Party has also joined the fray in an attempt to hinder the ongoing Central Vista Project. Islamist AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has written to PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, ‘warning’ him against demolishing mosques inside govt premises under the Central Vista project. Amanatullah Khan is also the chief of Delhi’s Sunni Waqf Board.

In the letter, Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, voiced concern that people on social media have shared their fears that some mosques were “on the verge of being demolished” as a result of the project.

Screenshot of Amanatullah Khan’s Tweet where he shared the letter written by him to PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader wrote in Hindi: “Zabta Ganj mosque at Mansingh Road, the mosque at Vice President’s residence and the mosque at Krishi Bhawan may face damage due to the Central Vista project. I will discuss the issue with PMO and Hardeep S Puri (Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister). No damage to these mosques will be tolerated.”

Screenshot of Amanatullah Khan’s Tweet

Khan stated that he really hoped that the central government would provide assurance within 10 days of receiving his letter that no Waqf property will be demolished or its character altered as a result of the Central Vista project, in order to prevent any legal action.

One of the mosques regarding which the AAP leader has raised concerns is reportedly inside the premises of the Vice President’s residence. The other one is at Krishi Bhawan and the third is the Zabta Ganj mosque at Mansingh Road.

Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque asks Muslim not to fall for propaganda, assures mosque would remain safe

Interestingly, after the warning issued by Amanatullah Khan, the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque at Mansingh Road, Asad Khan Falahi, has assured that there is no threat to the mosque and asked people of his community not to fall for fake news and propaganda circulating on social media.

The cleric said that he has had a word with the administration and also has the documents and blueprint of the Central Vista Project. He assures that the mosque will not be affected in any manner during the Central Vista construction. He urges Muslims not to be fooled by unfounded rumours.

Delhi’s Shahi Masjid Zabta Ganj near India Gate is safe and faces no threat to its existence, says Imam of the mosque Asad Khan Falahi pic.twitter.com/JoWX5N1ljt — Clarion India (@TheClarionIndia) June 3, 2021

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his Hinduphobia

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Amanatullah Khan is known for his antics to flare up communal tension by his Islamist politics.

Amanatullah Khan, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), recently made a veiled genocidal remark about Hindus while remarking on the country’s rampant mucormycosis (black fungus) epidemic. In his tweet on Saturday (May 22), Khan wrote, “Orange fungus is the root of other fungi in the society.” His carefully worded tweet was aimed at mocking the saffron colour, which is linked with the Hindu religion.

On April 7, Aam Aadmi Party legislator and Amanatullah Khan threatened violence against Hindu priest Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the Mahant of Dasna Temple over his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

In accordance with the Sharia (Islamic law), AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had earlier issued a death threat calling for the beheading of Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Taking action against his tweet which called for the beheading of the temple priest, Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Similarly, in the violence which erupted on December 15, 2019, when Islamist mobs rampaged across the national capital under the guise of anti-CAA protests, Amanatullah Khan was seen leading the disturbances in Jamia Nagar. That same day, chants of “Hinduon se Azadi” were heard in the same place. During the violent riots, buses were also set on fire. The Delhi Police raided Jamia Millia Islamia University on the same night, entering the campus to apprehend the criminals.