Hours after a report by the Supreme Court-appointed oxygen audit team exposed how the Delhi government exaggerated the claims of oxygen shortage, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to trivialise the report’s findings with an emotional appeal.

In a tweet on Friday (June 25) afternoon, Kejriwal claimed, “My mistake is that I fought for the lives of 2 crore people.” He alleged that he was busy arranging for oxygen supply for Coronavirus patients when the other political parties (referring to BJP) were engaged in election campaigning. “I have fought and begged to ensure that people have access to oxygen supply.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Arvind Kejriwal

“People have lost their loved ones due to lack of oxygen supply. Don’t prove them liars. I am feeling bad right now,” the Delhi CM alleged. It must be mentioned that the audit team found that the Delhi government exaggerated the oxygen requirement in the national capital by more than four times during the April 25-May 10 peak period of the Covid-19 second wave. The audit committee also informed the Supreme Court that the supply of excess oxygen to the national capital could have caused supply constraints shortage for at least 12 states who needed it.

Manish Sisodia tries to discredit the veracity of the Supreme Court report, Opindia debunks propaganda

After allegations surfaced against the current political dispensation in Delhi, the State government defended itself by claiming that no such report existed. In a press conference, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that the Delhi govt had talked to the members of the Supreme Court-appointed audit committee, and they had said that they did not signec or approved any report. He alleged that the report was made in BJP headquarters, and it was being termed as oxygen audit committee report.

OpIndia exposed how the AAP government was lying and the Interim Report was covered by almost all media houses. It was revealed that the Delhi Government was already informed about the interim report of the audit committee three days ago, and a copy of the same was also sent to them. BJP leader Sambit Patra posted a copy of an affidavit filed by the union govt at the Supreme Court, where it was mentioned that the Sub-Committee for Delhi for oxygen audit has submitted an interim report, and a copy of the same had been forwarded to the Delhi govt.

OpIndia had accessed the report, and it could be confirmed that the report existed, contrary to the claims of the Deputy CM. However, as it was only an interim report, it was not been signed by anyone. But the entire report was based on the minutes of several meetings held by the sub-committee with various officials, and those minutes have been included in the report as Appendix A. All those minutes were signed by Dr. Vijaydeep Siddharth, Hospital Administration, AIIMS Delhi.

It also has been revealed that the Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi govt, who is a member of the committee, was sent a copy of the report on 4th June itself.