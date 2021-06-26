Saturday, June 26, 2021
PM Modi talks to CM Yogi Adityanath, discusses plans to develop Lord Ram’s Ayodhya: Here is what he said

PM pointed out that the future generation must aspire to visit Ayodhya once in their lifetime. PM Modi emphasised that the development work of Ayodhaya should be through public participation and Lord Ram could bring people together in this way.

PM Modi reviews development work of Ayodhya, calls for public participation
On Saturday (June 26), Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and reviewed the future vision of the city of Ayodhya. The virtual meeting was also attended by Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Dinesh Sharma, besides other Ministers of the UP government.

As per a statement by the PMO, a proposal was laid to develop Ayodhya as a sustainable smart city, spiritual centre, and global tourism hub. During the meeting, PM Modi was informed about various aspects of Ayodhya’s development and infrastructure projects such as road construction, expansion of railway stations, highways, and an airport for improved connectivity.

Besides, the construction of a Greenfield township, a world-class museum, and a tourist facilitation centre were also discussed during the meeting. The township will house ashrams, hotels, Bhavans of various States, and provide lodging for devotees. During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised that Ayodhya should be developed through futuristic infrastructure such that it matches our human ethos.

The statement by PMO added, “Special attention is being devoted to the development of infrastructure around the Saryu river and its ghats. Cruise operation on the Saryu river will also be made a regular feature. The city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and people on foot. Traffic management will also be done in a modern manner using Smart City infrastructure”.

Future generations must aspire to visit Ayodhya: PM Modi

Citing sources, Live Hindustan reported that PM Modi had called for collective efforts to celebrate the identity of the city and preserve its cultural vibrancy. He said, “Ayodhya should manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations.” He also described the city of Lord Ram as the ‘cultural consciousness’ of every Indian.

PM pointed out that the future generation must aspire to visit Ayodhya once in their lifetime. PM Modi emphasised that the development work of Ayodhaya should be through public participation and Lord Ram could bring people together in this way.

The Bhoomi Pujan event in Ayodhya

The 500 years of struggle came to fruition for millions of Hindu devotees across the world as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan at 12.44 pm on August 5, 2020. PM Modi who returned to Ayodhya after 29 years, expressed gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world, and all the Ram Bhakts on today’s auspicious occasion.

“Ram Janmabhoomi has got its freedom today. Like August 15 is Independence Day for the country, today holds a similar significance for crores of those who devoted their lives for the cause of Ram temple”, said PM Modi addressing the luminaries and dignitaries present for the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

