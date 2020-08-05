The 500 years of struggle came to fruition for millions of Hindu devotees across the world today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan at 12.44.08 PM. PM Modi who returned to Ayodhya after 29 years, expressed gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the Ram Bhakts on today’s auspicious occasion.

Overwhelmed by Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust’s decision to invite him and provide him with the opportunity to witness this historic moment, PM Modi said that “It is my good fortune that I was invited to witness this historical moment… From Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath…today entire country is immersed in Lord Ram.”

“Ram Janmabhoomi has got its freedom today. Like August 15 is Independence Day for the country, today holds a similar significance for crores of those who devoted their lives for the cause of Ram temple”, said PM Modi addressing the luminaries and dignitaries present for the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

PM Modi during Bhoomi Pujna for Ram Mandir

“The way Dalits, OBCs, tribals, every section of the society supported Gandhiji during the freedom struggle, this pious work of building Ram temple has started with the cooperation of people from all over the country. The way boatmen and tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, the temple’s construction will be completed with everyone’s efforts,” he added.

There is no such aspect of life where Lord Ram does not come as an inspiration. Structures were destroyed, efforts were made to eradicate Lord Ram’s existence, but it is his immense power that he continued living in our hearts and is the basis of our culture. There has been no ruler as idealistic as Ram in the history of the world. “Ram sab me hain, Ram sabke hain”, Lord Ram is omnipresent, he belongs to all humanity, Ram is etched in our hearts and will continue to be so, said our Prime Minister.

“A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram Janambhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting re-built again, a process that had been going on for centuries”, said Prime Minister Modi.

This process of construction of Ram temple is an attempt to connect the entire nation. This festival is a celebration of connecting faith with the existing, connecting past with the present, the world with faith and connecting oneself with sacraments, said Modi. I believe that this grand Ram temple, like the name of Shri Ram, will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity.

PM Modi paid his tribute to the lakhs of Ram Bhakts who laid their lives for the Ram temple. He said that this auspicious day could only come into our lives because of the sacrifices made by the Hindu devotees generation after generation. “This day is proof of the truth of the resolve of millions of devotees. This day is a unique gift of the non-violence, faith and sacrifice shown by millions of devotees”.

He said that we have to ensure that the message of Lord Ram and the Ram Temple, the message of our thousands of years of tradition reaches the whole world continuously.

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by chanting “Siyapati Ram Chandra Ki Jai”.

Prior to the PM’s address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the centuries-old struggle for the temple was taken to its logical conclusion by the Modi government.

“The ‘Bhumi Pujan’ will not only mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple but also ‘Ram Rajya’ as envisaged by the Prime Minister. We started the ‘Deepotsav’ programme three years ago to give the people a feel of Ram Rajya and we also worked alongside for beautification and development of Ayodhya that will now emerge as one of the most prosperous religious destinations. The Prime Minister has already earmarked projects for the Ramayana circuit,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Similarly, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that today is the joy of the fulfilment of centuries and that the ritual of making India self-reliant has been completed today. Remembering Ashok Singhal, Paramhans Das and LK Advani on this pious occasion, Mohan Bhagwat said that the beginning of temple constructions proves “we can do what we want to do”.